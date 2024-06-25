Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada for immigration offences and stripped of passport

Tommy Robinson has been arrested. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Tommy Robinson has been arrested in Canada for immigration offences and has been stripped of his passport.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, was detained in the city of Calgary on Monday and ordered to stay in the country.

The British far-right activist had travelled to Canada for a podcast tour across various cities.

Footage shows Robinson being handcuffed and put in the back of a waiting police car.

A plain clothes police officer told him he was being arrested for an outstanding immigration warrant. Some ten police officers are said to have been involved in the arrest.

Here is footage that Tommy Robinson recorded on a cell phone while in the police car. Help us cover his legal fees at https://t.co/uCsaCG3ekB. pic.twitter.com/jCo0STKI3y — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 25, 2024

Robinson laughed and said the arrest was "absolutely insane" as he was being detained.

He added on Twitter later: "None of this makes sense, I'm now detained in Calgary, prevented from leaving the city, these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada and meeting with guests for podcasts.

"I'm not even allowed to leave to travel home."

The 41-year-old had been booked to speak in three Canadian cities by the Rebel News outlet.

Ezra Levant from Rebel News made appeals for donations to cover Robinson's legal fees.

He said: "Tommy Robinson had just given a major speech to about 150 Calgarians about freedom of speech, lawfare and his battles in the UK.

Ok I’m FREE , we’ll sort of, None of this makes sense , I’m now detained in Calgary , prevented from leaving the city , these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada & meeting with guests for podcasts . I’m not even allowed to leave to travel home https://t.co/tNr2ovHOP2 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 25, 2024

"No sooner had he finished that speech and walked outside than he was swarmed by ten police officers who put him in the back of one of three police vehicles and drove him off.

"We asked what the charge was, but the police refused to say."