Tommy Robinson to appear in court today over contempt claims

Tommy Robinson is due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Tommy Robinson is due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday for a hearing over contempt of court claims.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two-day hearing concerns allegations that he breached a 2021 High Court order barring him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

The 41-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of being in contempt of court after the airing of a film at a protest in Trafalgar Square in July.

Thousands gathered for the Unite the Kingdom rally organised by Tommy Robinson. Picture: Alamy

Robinson attended Folkestone police station on Friday where he was remanded into custody and separately charged with failing to provide his mobile phone access code to police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

On Saturday, thousands of his supporters gathered in central London for a protest which the political activist missed after he was remanded.

Demonstrators carried placards reading "Two tier Keir fuelled the riots" and chanted "We want Tommy out" as they headed from Victoria station to Parliament Square.

Read more: Jamie Oliver appeals for public to look out for 'cheap posh cheese' after massive 22-tonne cheddar heist

Read more: Labour MP suspended from party after footage appears to show him punching man in face

Two demonstrators are seen holding a banner with the face of Tommy Robinson and a slogan that reads “set him free”. Picture: Alamy

Robinson was released on unconditional bail in July and subsequently left the country, with Adam Payter, representing the Solicitor General, telling the High Court there "was nothing to prevent him from doing so".

Mr Justice Johnson issued a warrant for Robinson's arrest but ordered that it not be carried out "until early October" to allow Robinson time to indicate that he would attend the next hearing voluntarily or to apply to "set aside" the warrant.

Robinson posted a video of himself arriving at Luton Airport on October 20 and said he was surprised he had not been arrested.

He applied to set aside the warrant but his application was dismissed by Mr Justice Johnson on Friday.