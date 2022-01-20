Tommy Robinson faces investigation as £2million he owes creditors remains unpaid

Robinson declared himself bankrupt in March last year. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

People owed £2million by Tommy Robinson have appointed an independent insolvency expert to investigate the English Defence League founder.

Anti-facism campaign group Hope not Hate is fundraising to pay for the expert, with the aim of uncovering any assets or money the far right activist might be hiding.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, lost a libel case brought against him by Syrian schoolboy Jamal Hijazi in July last year.

He had wrongly accused Jamal of attacking "young English girls in his school".

He was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages and also owes legal costs, which reportedly amount to £1.5m.

However, Robinson had declared himself bankrupt months earlier, in March.

The independent insolvency expert will investigate whether his claim of bankruptcy is genuine or whether he is hiding assets in order to not pay Jamal and others.

As part of the investigation, they will be able to access his bank and company records, interview witnesses under oath and apply to court for search and arrest warrants.

Hope not Hope believes Robinson may have access to an estimated £3m, through property, investments, donations and book sales.

Robinson's wife Jenna, who he divorced in February last year, owns a large detached house in Bedfordshire which was worth £750,000 when she bought it in 2020, according to the BBC.

Building works have reportedly been taking place there over the autumn and winter.

A new gym has been built in the old double garage, the BBC reported, and a games room above a new garage being built in the garden.

Robinson has apparently been seen at the house talking to builders.

The investigation only has until March 3, at which point Robinson will be discharged from his bankruptcy and will not have to pay all the money he owes.

Nick Lowles, CEO of Hope not Hate emphasised the importance of him being "held to account".

"It is wholly unjust that while his victim's life has been turned upside down, Tommy Robinson carries on his life as before," he said.

He added: "Tommy Robinson has to understand that there are real consequences to his hate. It is time to make him pay up and ensure that his victims get proper justice."