Tommy Robinson faces investigation as £2million he owes creditors remains unpaid

20 January 2022, 15:58 | Updated: 20 January 2022, 16:04

Robinson declared himself bankrupt in March last year
Robinson declared himself bankrupt in March last year. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

People owed £2million by Tommy Robinson have appointed an independent insolvency expert to investigate the English Defence League founder.

Anti-facism campaign group Hope not Hate is fundraising to pay for the expert, with the aim of uncovering any assets or money the far right activist might be hiding.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, lost a libel case brought against him by Syrian schoolboy Jamal Hijazi in July last year.

He had wrongly accused Jamal of attacking "young English girls in his school".

He was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages and also owes legal costs, which reportedly amount to £1.5m.

READ MORE: Tommy Robinson loses libel trial as Syrian schoolboy awarded £100,000 in damages

READ MORE: Tommy Robinson handed interim stalking ban after 'threatening journalist and her partner'

However, Robinson had declared himself bankrupt months earlier, in March.

The independent insolvency expert will investigate whether his claim of bankruptcy is genuine or whether he is hiding assets in order to not pay Jamal and others.

As part of the investigation, they will be able to access his bank and company records, interview witnesses under oath and apply to court for search and arrest warrants.

Hope not Hope believes Robinson may have access to an estimated £3m, through property, investments, donations and book sales.

Robinson's wife Jenna, who he divorced in February last year, owns a large detached house in Bedfordshire which was worth £750,000 when she bought it in 2020, according to the BBC.

Building works have reportedly been taking place there over the autumn and winter.

A new gym has been built in the old double garage, the BBC reported, and a games room above a new garage being built in the garden.

Robinson has apparently been seen at the house talking to builders.

The investigation only has until March 3, at which point Robinson will be discharged from his bankruptcy and will not have to pay all the money he owes.

Nick Lowles, CEO of Hope not Hate emphasised the importance of him being "held to account".

"It is wholly unjust that while his victim's life has been turned upside down, Tommy Robinson carries on his life as before," he said.

He added: "Tommy Robinson has to understand that there are real consequences to his hate. It is time to make him pay up and ensure that his victims get proper justice."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Novak Djokovic is reportedly preparing to sue the Australian government.

Novak Djokovic 'to sue Australian government for £3m' over deportation

Boris Johnson warned Putin over invading Ukraine

'We stand squarely behind Ukraine' in Russia stand-off, Boris Johnson warns Putin

Former Pope Benedict failed to act on child sexual abuse

Pope Benedict 'failed to act' in four child sexual abuse cases, report finds

Audio footage has been obtained from the final conversation between the Texas synagogue attacker Malik Akram and his younger brother Gulbar, who urged his sibling to surrender.

'Think about your kids': Brother's desperate phone call with Texas synagogue attacker

Boris Johnson said he had not seen any evidence of blackmail or intimidation

Boris: 'No evidence of blackmail' after Tory urges MPs to report threats to police

Freda Walker, right, was killed in her home in Derbyshire.

Murder arrest after ex-Mayor, 88, and wife, 86, attacked in Derbyshire home

Hundreds of dogs have fallen ill following walks along the north east coast.

Hundreds of dogs taken ill in Yorkshire as walkers given fresh warning to avoid beaches

Commuters have returned to London after the work from home guidance was dropped.

End of WFH hailed as tens of thousands of commuters head back to the office

Lisala Folau, inset, and the devastation caused by Saturday's tsunami

Miracle story of disabled Tongan man who survived in sea for 28 hours after tsunami

British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.

Two men arrested in Birmingham and Manchester over Texas synagogue siege

Faces were considered the most attractive when covered by a medical mask

Face masks make people look more attractive, study finds

Exclusive
Lord Stuart Rose, chairman of Asda, has welcomed the return to the office.

'Hallelujah': New Asda Chairman Lord Rose hails WFH end and says 'forget about Covid'

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, with their daughter Romy

Boris Johnson and Carrie's baby daughter Romy hit 'quite badly' by Covid

Tony Blair has taken aim at Boris Johnson's government

Govt has 'no plan' and 'no ideas' for how to fix UK's future, says Blair

Fisherman have protested in Peru after an oil spill caused by Friday's volcanic eruption

Tonga: Fishermen protest in Peru after sea life 'massacred' by oil spill caused by eruption
Veterinary experts have issued an urgent warning to all dog owners after spike in pets falling ill

Urgent warning for dog owners after 'hundreds' of pups fall sick with mystery illness

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scene of Liberia stampede

At least 29 people die in stampede at religious festival in Liberia
Antony Blinken and Annalena Baerbock

US and European diplomats meet in Berlin to discuss Ukraine situation
Russian Sukhoi 30 jet

Russia accuses the West of ‘plotting provocations’ over Ukraine
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Former Pope Benedict criticised over handling of sexual abuse claims
Tina Turner at Wembley

Tina Turner and husband buy £56m estate on shore of Lake Zurich
Anders Breivik

Anders Breivik ‘still dangerous’ and should not be released, court told
An Emirates Boeing 777

Emirates resumes flights to US airports as fears over 5G rollout are eased
Germany Kruger Obit

Star of war films Hardy Kruger dies aged 93

Royal visit to New Zealand – Day Six

New Zealand PM warns Omicron outbreak is inevitable

Tonga Vocano Eruption

First foreign aid flights arrive in Tonga after huge volcanic eruption

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP
Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad. Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules
Nick Ferrari hit out at the former Tory MP

Nick Ferrari: It is shameful that Christian Wakeford defected to Labour with no by-election
Cross Question 19/01: Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/01: Watch again

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'
James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'
Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch LIVE from 9am

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch Again

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial
'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police