Live: Tommy Robinson supporters march in central London, as Churchill statue barricaded off
26 October 2024, 12:27 | Updated: 26 October 2024, 14:03
Thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters have gathered for a protest in central London.
Many demonstrators were seen with Union and England flags, along with several Make America Great Again flags in support of Donald Trump.
Some demonstrators were seeng wearing "I am Peter Lynch" badges, in reference to a 61-year-old man who died in prison after being jailed for his involvement in a riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.
The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was barricaded off.
Robinson himself is not at the protest after being charged under the Terrorism Act on Friday.
An anti-racism demonstration is also taking place. Police have been were seen in large numbers in central London for the protest, with some roads also blocked off.
Tommy Robinson supporter arrested
A Tommy Robinson supporter has been arrested, with images taken by LBC showing him being held down by police.
'Tense' mood as Tommy Robinson protesters and anti-racism crowd get close
The mood has become 'tense' according to LBC's reporter George Ellison, as two groups of opposing protesters came close.
The Stand Up To Racism protesters were trying to walk to St James' Park, and encountered a group of Tommy Robinson supporters.
Labour booed by Tommy Robinson protesters
The right-wing protesters have been watching speeches on a big screen.
When a video of Labour taking power on the big screen was shown, a chorus of boos rang out from the crowd.
Jeremy Corbyn speaks to LBC at anti-racism protest
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is at the anti-racism march, and told LBC's reporter George Ellison: "We've had 15 years of austerity, which has created poverty, unemployment, division and low wages. What we need is something different.
"The far right don't offer anything else than hatred of minorities.
"We rely on migrant workers to produce so much of our goods and our services, and we today, here, and thousands and thousands of others are saying we want to live in a united country."
Anti-racist protesters say they are 'standing up against the far-right'
'Uniting the Kingdom' rally begins
A rally has begun after the marchers arrived in Parliament Square and the bottom end of Whitehall.
Speeches and musical performances are taking place.
Chris Kaba's family hand letter to Starmer
Meanwhile five family members protesting the death of Chris Kaba have handed a letter over at Downing Street, down the road from the right-wing march.
Five relatives arrived at Downing Street dressed in black with a hand-written note addressed to Sir Keir Starmer.
The contents of the letter have not been made public.
Earlier, the speaker from the Justice for Chris Kaba campaign addressed the crowd.
She spoke of "collective grief", "devastation" and "disappointment", adding: "We have each other. We are strong. We are powerful."
The speaker finished by leading a chant of "we believe that we will win" and "the people united will never be defeated".
Tommy Robinson protest organiser warns of 'provocateurs in disguise'
Liam Tuffs, an ally of Tommy Robinson and an organiser of the protest, has warned protesters to remain peaceful.
He said there would be people placed in the crowd to provoke the protesters, without offering any evidence, and said that 'the aim of the game' is not to respond.
No arrests or problems yet
Police said there had been no issues of concern yet, nor any arrests in any of the marches.