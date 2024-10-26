Live: Tommy Robinson supporters march in central London, as Churchill statue barricaded off

The Tommy Robinson protesters in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters have gathered for a protest in central London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Many demonstrators were seen with Union and England flags, along with several Make America Great Again flags in support of Donald Trump.

Some demonstrators were seeng wearing "I am Peter Lynch" badges, in reference to a 61-year-old man who died in prison after being jailed for his involvement in a riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was barricaded off.

Robinson himself is not at the protest after being charged under the Terrorism Act on Friday.

An anti-racism demonstration is also taking place. Police have been were seen in large numbers in central London for the protest, with some roads also blocked off.

Follow live:

Read more: Tommy Robinson charged under the Terrorism Act after handing himself in to police