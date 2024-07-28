Tommy Robinson supporters protest in London after activist says he has been detained under terror laws

28 July 2024, 18:15

Tommy Robinson supporters have descended upon Downing Street - after the far-right activist said he has been detained under counter-terror laws.
Tommy Robinson supporters have descended upon Downing Street - after the far-right activist said he has been detained under counter-terror laws. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Tommy Robinson supporters have descended upon Downing Street - after the far-right activist said he has been detained under counter-terror laws.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The controversial figure posted on his X account that he had been detained under the Terrorism Act.

The unconfirmed detention comes a day after Robinson - whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - led a protest of thousands of people in central London on Saturday.

The post on X said: "We can confirm that Tommy Robinson has been detained by police using powers afforded to them under the Terrorism Act 2000.

"That's right, you read that correctly, Tommy is being held by police using counter terrorism legislation.

"We will update you as and when we can."

Protesters calling to "free Tommy Robinson" moved from outside Downing Street to Scotland Yard at 5pm.

Protesters outside New Scotland Yard in London protesting the reported arrest of Tommy Robinson
Protesters outside New Scotland Yard in London protesting the reported arrest of Tommy Robinson. Picture: Alamy

One of the apparent organisers compared the treatment of Robinson, including his reported arrest, to the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump.

He shouted from a bench beside the Scotland Yard sign: "Today they are attempting to assassinate Tommy Robinson and we must stop them."

Two men were seen wearing "make America great again" hats at the Tommy Robinson protest and women joined the raucous crowd of about 70 people.

One man held up a T-shirt printed with a black-and-white photograph of Robinson with his mouth taped over and the text "#freetommy".

Protesters were overheard shouting about conspiracy theories including that the country is being controlled by a "deep state".

One man held a large England flag on a pole, which read "Jesus is our God".

Men shouted "release Tommy now" and "we want Tommy out, we want Tommy out".

Protesters outside Downing Street in London protesting the reported arrest of Tommy Robinson
Protesters outside Downing Street in London protesting the reported arrest of Tommy Robinson. Picture: Alamy

At the protest, he reportedly showed a highly contentious film about a teenage Syrian refugee who successfully sued Robinson for libel.

During the march and associated counter-demonstrations in London, nine people were arrested.

Two men were initially arrested on suspicion of "GBH (grievous bodily harm)-level assault" after an assault on a counter-protester, the Metropolitan Police said.

Another was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a steward at Trans Pride, while a fourth was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a racially aggravated public order offence after a police officer was kicked.

A fifth was then arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after he allegedly snapped a Palestinian flag and made a racially abusive remark.

Four more were then arrested outside a pub in Whitehall on suspicion of assault on emergency workers, police said. The four victims did not sustain serious injuries.

Around 1,000 police officers were deployed to the streets of the capital to "keep the peace" amid opposing demonstrations on Saturday.

Tommy Robinson fronts a march billed as a 'Patriotic Rally' from the Strand to Trafalgar Square to 'unite the Kingdom'
Tommy Robinson fronts a march billed as a 'Patriotic Rally' from the Strand to Trafalgar Square to 'unite the Kingdom'. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Three children killed in east London house fire named and pictured as parents pay tribute

Read More: Four teens jailed over revenge murder of 16-year-old Kennie Carter in Manchester, as heartbroken mother pays tribute

Supporters of Robinson's march gathered on the Strand on Saturday lunchtime waving flags and wearing clothing depicting the Union, English, Scottish and Welsh emblems.

The crowd could be heard chanting "Rule Britannia", "We want our country back" and Robinson's name.

One demonstrator was seen climbing on top of a phone box, while others held placards that read "Not far right, just right". Several Israeli flags were also being flown.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of the event, Robinson said the protest would be "the biggest patriotic rally the UK has ever seen".

Supporters moved from the Royal Courts of Justice to a rally in Trafalgar Square at around 12.45pm.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest by Stand Up To Racism and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's Peace & Justice Project marched from Russell Square and to a rally in Whitehall.

It was supported by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and 11 trade unions, as well as groups such as Stop the War Coalition, Peace & Justice Project and Unite Against Fascism.

Demonstrators held placards reading "no to racism, no to hatred" and chanted "we won't be silent".

The force said the two arrests were made after a participant in the Stand Up To Racism cohort was assaulted in Victoria Embankment Gardens.

He sustained a head injury, was given first aid by officers, and will be taken to hospital "to be checked".

"We are aware of some suggestions on social media that the arrests were related to the carrying of a flag which is not the case", it added.

Demonstration in Trafalgar Square by supporters of Tommy Robinson
Demonstration in Trafalgar Square by supporters of Tommy Robinson. Picture: Alamy

The police have already used powers under the Public Order Act to try to keep the opposing groups apart amid fears of serious disruption.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, who is in charge of this weekend's operation, warned that police will "intervene decisively" to deal with protesters who break the strict conditions about when and where they are allowed to demonstrate.

He said: "Our first priority is to keep the peace to ensure that those exercising their right to lawful protest can do so safely.

"We have proactively used our powers under the Public Order Act to manage the timings and routes of marches and assemblies, ensuring that the groups are kept apart.

"Officers will intervene decisively to deal with any breaches of those conditions, prevent crime, and to respond to any other incidents.

"Everyone has a right to feel safe and be safe in London. Those who abuse the right to protest in an effort to unlawfully intimidate others or to use hate speech can expect to face police action.

"The police presence will be very visible and I would urge anyone out and about in London, whether participating in these events or not, to speak to an officer if they feel unsafe or wish to report an incident."

A Trans Pride event, which includes a march from Langham Place to Wellington Arch where speeches will take place, is also being held on Saturday.

No conditions have been imposed in advance of the Trans Pride event, the police said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli police officers and firefighters at the site of a rocket attack in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights

Middle East braces for potential flare-up in violence after Golan rocket strike

Brits are set to see a heatwave this week - as the mercury is predicted to hit 32C from Tuesday in London.

Exact date Britain is set to bake in 32C heatwave as UK school holidays begin with heat

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in a scene from the movie

Deadpool & Wolverine secures spot in top 10 film openings in US cinemas

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reportedly talked about the possibility of a youth mobility scheme with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez.

Starmer and Spanish PM 'talk about under-30s freedom of movement scheme' in meeting of EU leaders

Smoke rises above a fire near a road in California

Firefighters helped by cooler weather as they battle huge blaze in California

Police near to the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York

Two men in 20s confirmed dead after light aircraft crashes into field in North Yorkshire

Emergency services were called to Oval Road North, Dagenham

Arrest after man in 70s dies in house fire in Dagenham

Laila Rouass has come out in defence of former dancing partner Anton Du Beke

Holby City star Laila Rouass defends former Strictly Come Dancing partner Anton Du Beke following 'false accusations'

Becky Downie was emotional as she returned to Olympic stage

Becky Downie emotional as she makes return to Olympics after 8 years after overcoming family tragedy

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets sailors before the main Navy Day parade in St Petersburg

Putin in weapons deployment warning after US-Germany missiles plan unveiled

Devastation caused by the landslide in Yuelin village in central China's Hunan province

15 killed by mudslide in China amid heavy rain from tropical storm Gaemi

Steven van de Velde

Convicted child rapist and volleyball player Steven van de Velde booed by crowd at Olympics

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photos with fans as he attends the women's artistic gymnastic qualification round to see Simone Biles in action

Star-studded crowd watches Simone Biles’ Olympics return

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gives his official seal of approval to newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian at a ceremony in Tehran

Reformist takes over as Iran’s president after Supreme Leader offers endorsement

Hot weather is here at last

London to enjoy warm weather as summer finally arrives - but not for long

Andy Burnham's urging people not to rush to judgement about Tuesday's scenes at Manchester Airport

'No one is in possession of all the facts' Andy Burnham urges people to reserve judgement over Manchester Airport video

Latest News

See more Latest News

A campaign banner in Caracas promotes President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela election could see seismic shift or give Nicolas Maduro six more years

Taylor Swift

Monster on the hill? 40,000 Taylor Swift fans gather on nearby mountain to watch Munich show from above, police estimate
Divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen won bronze in the synchronised diving

'Something we've dreamed about for a long time' Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen relish Olympic success
Israel Lebanon

Netanyahu says Hezbollah will pay ‘heavy price’ after Golan strike kills 11

Rene Graham was killed on Sunday July 21

Fresh appeal for information after boy, 15, shot dead at 'family fun day' with over 1,000 attendees
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman walking her dog was found unconscious

Attemped murder arrest after dog walker found injured and unconscious on country lane

Angela Rayner has said the planning system should be a 'launchpad' rather than a millstone

Angela Rayner to unveil plans to tackle ‘scandal’ of Tory housing legacy and build 1.5m homes
Election 2024 Trump

Trump teams up with Vance to try and swing Democrat-leaning state

Congo Stampede

Seven people killed in stampede at Congo music concert, authorities report

'Naked blue man' who stared in Olympics opening ceremony breaks silence over 'grossly offensive' Last Supper parody

'Naked blue man' who starred in Olympics opening ceremony breaks silence over 'grossly offensive' Last Supper parody

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit