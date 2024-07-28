Tommy Robinson supporters protest in London after activist says he has been detained under terror laws

Tommy Robinson supporters have descended upon Downing Street - after the far-right activist said he has been detained under counter-terror laws. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Tommy Robinson supporters have descended upon Downing Street - after the far-right activist said he has been detained under counter-terror laws.

The controversial figure posted on his X account that he had been detained under the Terrorism Act.

The unconfirmed detention comes a day after Robinson - whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - led a protest of thousands of people in central London on Saturday.

The post on X said: "We can confirm that Tommy Robinson has been detained by police using powers afforded to them under the Terrorism Act 2000.

"That's right, you read that correctly, Tommy is being held by police using counter terrorism legislation.

"We will update you as and when we can."

Protesters calling to "free Tommy Robinson" moved from outside Downing Street to Scotland Yard at 5pm.

Protesters outside New Scotland Yard in London protesting the reported arrest of Tommy Robinson. Picture: Alamy

One of the apparent organisers compared the treatment of Robinson, including his reported arrest, to the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump.

He shouted from a bench beside the Scotland Yard sign: "Today they are attempting to assassinate Tommy Robinson and we must stop them."

Two men were seen wearing "make America great again" hats at the Tommy Robinson protest and women joined the raucous crowd of about 70 people.

One man held up a T-shirt printed with a black-and-white photograph of Robinson with his mouth taped over and the text "#freetommy".

Protesters were overheard shouting about conspiracy theories including that the country is being controlled by a "deep state".

One man held a large England flag on a pole, which read "Jesus is our God".

Men shouted "release Tommy now" and "we want Tommy out, we want Tommy out".

Protesters outside Downing Street in London protesting the reported arrest of Tommy Robinson. Picture: Alamy

At the protest, he reportedly showed a highly contentious film about a teenage Syrian refugee who successfully sued Robinson for libel.

During the march and associated counter-demonstrations in London, nine people were arrested.

Two men were initially arrested on suspicion of "GBH (grievous bodily harm)-level assault" after an assault on a counter-protester, the Metropolitan Police said.

Another was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a steward at Trans Pride, while a fourth was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a racially aggravated public order offence after a police officer was kicked.

A fifth was then arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after he allegedly snapped a Palestinian flag and made a racially abusive remark.

Four more were then arrested outside a pub in Whitehall on suspicion of assault on emergency workers, police said. The four victims did not sustain serious injuries.

Around 1,000 police officers were deployed to the streets of the capital to "keep the peace" amid opposing demonstrations on Saturday.

Tommy Robinson fronts a march billed as a 'Patriotic Rally' from the Strand to Trafalgar Square to 'unite the Kingdom'. Picture: Alamy

Supporters of Robinson's march gathered on the Strand on Saturday lunchtime waving flags and wearing clothing depicting the Union, English, Scottish and Welsh emblems.

The crowd could be heard chanting "Rule Britannia", "We want our country back" and Robinson's name.

One demonstrator was seen climbing on top of a phone box, while others held placards that read "Not far right, just right". Several Israeli flags were also being flown.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of the event, Robinson said the protest would be "the biggest patriotic rally the UK has ever seen".

Supporters moved from the Royal Courts of Justice to a rally in Trafalgar Square at around 12.45pm.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest by Stand Up To Racism and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's Peace & Justice Project marched from Russell Square and to a rally in Whitehall.

It was supported by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and 11 trade unions, as well as groups such as Stop the War Coalition, Peace & Justice Project and Unite Against Fascism.

Demonstrators held placards reading "no to racism, no to hatred" and chanted "we won't be silent".

The force said the two arrests were made after a participant in the Stand Up To Racism cohort was assaulted in Victoria Embankment Gardens.

He sustained a head injury, was given first aid by officers, and will be taken to hospital "to be checked".

"We are aware of some suggestions on social media that the arrests were related to the carrying of a flag which is not the case", it added.

Demonstration in Trafalgar Square by supporters of Tommy Robinson. Picture: Alamy

The police have already used powers under the Public Order Act to try to keep the opposing groups apart amid fears of serious disruption.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, who is in charge of this weekend's operation, warned that police will "intervene decisively" to deal with protesters who break the strict conditions about when and where they are allowed to demonstrate.

He said: "Our first priority is to keep the peace to ensure that those exercising their right to lawful protest can do so safely.

"We have proactively used our powers under the Public Order Act to manage the timings and routes of marches and assemblies, ensuring that the groups are kept apart.

"Officers will intervene decisively to deal with any breaches of those conditions, prevent crime, and to respond to any other incidents.

"Everyone has a right to feel safe and be safe in London. Those who abuse the right to protest in an effort to unlawfully intimidate others or to use hate speech can expect to face police action.

"The police presence will be very visible and I would urge anyone out and about in London, whether participating in these events or not, to speak to an officer if they feel unsafe or wish to report an incident."

A Trans Pride event, which includes a march from Langham Place to Wellington Arch where speeches will take place, is also being held on Saturday.

No conditions have been imposed in advance of the Trans Pride event, the police said.