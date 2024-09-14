Tonne of cocaine seized from fishing boat off coast of Cornwall as four men arrested

Approximately one tonne of cocaine has been seized from a fishing boat off the coast of Newquay, Cornwall. Picture: National Crime Agency

By Will Conroy

Approximately one tonne of cocaine has been seized from a fishing boat off the coast of Newquay, Cornwall, the National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of importing class A drugs after Border Force officers intercepted the vessel on Friday afternoon and discovered the drugs haul.

The men have now been taken into custody to be questioned.

Derek Evans, NCA Branch Commander, said: “This is a significant amount of cocaine that will represent a huge loss for the organised crime group that attempted to import it into the UK.

“With our partners at Border Force and the Joint Maritime Security Centre, we have successfully removed this harmful drug consignment from the criminal marketplace.

“Its onward supply would have fuelled exploitation through county lines activity as well as serious violence and knife crime.

“Our investigation into this importation continues.”