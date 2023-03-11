Tony Blackburn misses Radio 2 show due to virus, sparking worry for 80-year-old DJ

11 March 2023, 16:06

Tony Blackburn was the first ever winner of I'm a Celebrity
By Adam Solomons

Beloved Radio 2 DJ Tony Blackburn missed his weekly show this morning due to a persistent virus, causing concern among fans.

Blackburn, 80, hosts Sound of the 60s each Saturday morning.

He warned his fans yesterday evening, tweeting: "Sorry to say I won’t be doing my shows over the weekend as I have a very annoying virus which is taking its time to go away.

"Tomorrow on Sounds Of The Sixties you will hear my special 'Happy Birthday show' and on Sunday there will be a recorded Golden Hour. Have a great evening."

Blackburn was the first DJ to broadcast on Radio 1, at its launch in 1967.

He also became the first ever winner of I'm a Celebrity... in 2002.

Twitter user Martyn wrote: "Tony, get well soon. I always listen as I cycle to Sat morning swim training. Really missed hearing the show."

Lynne Davies added: "Hope you're better soon Tony, look after yourself - the BBC wont !!!! xx"

Nigel Buckley also wrote: "All the best for a speedy recovery Tony, missed your program this morning…"

