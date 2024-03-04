Legendary darts commentator and Bullseye star Tony Green dies aged 85

Tony Green. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

Tony Green, the beloved darts commentator, has died aged 85.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Green, who also hosted Bullseye, died after suffering from Alzheimer's, a spokesperson for the darts-based game show said on Monday.

He commentated on the BDO Darts Championship from 1978 until 2016.

Green was an amateur darts player himself in his earlier years, playing for Lancashire at county level.

But he reached a wider audience with Bullseye, which attracted an audience of as many as 20 million people at the height of its popularity in the 1980s.

Read more: Darts hit by farting allegations: Star accused rival of 'stinking the stage out' in incredible post-match rant

Read more: ‘I couldn’t hold my own’: Heartbreak for teen darts sensation Luke Littler after Humphries bags World Darts title 7-4

A spokesperson for Bullseye, which Green appeared on from 1982-1995, and again in 2005, 2006 and 2007, said: "It’s with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend and much loved colleague Mr Tony Green.

"Tony passed away peacefully today after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

"Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Tony’s family, who we hold such affection for, to all of Tony friends and those who were lucky enough to work with him.

"Thank you Tony for all the memories, all the laughs (and trust us there were many!) and all the special times filming Bullseye together, what wonderful years those were and we are honoured to have shared them with you.

"You will be missed our dear friend."

Green's death sparked an outpouring of tributes from the darts world.

Former world No.1 and 1996 champion Steve Beaton said: "So sad to hear the news that Tony Green has passed away my thoughts are with Jacky and all the family. Such a nice guy did plenty of exhibitions together and golf days and he gave me my nickname. RIP my friend."

Bobby George said: "So sorry and sad to hear of Tony Green’s passing he was a good dart player, caller, commentator and an icon of the #Bullseye show. Our condolences go out to Jacqui and family at this very sad time."