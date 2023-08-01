Woman claims passport photo is 'too hot' and she almost missed flight because security thought it was not her

Alisha Marie claimed she had a close shave at the airport when security did not initially believe that her photo was of her. Picture: TikTok

By Chay Quinn

While some dread having to show passport control our outdated and unflattering documents, one woman has claimed she suffers an altogether different difficulty.

One TikTok user claimed she had a close shave at the airport when security did not initially believe that her photo was of her.

Alisha Marie, 30, said in the viral video: “They almost didn’t let me on my flight because they said I don’t look like my passport."

Warning other travellers of her potential fate, she said: “This is why you should never do hot photos for your passport because I don’t look like this.”

The blogger was almost prevented from boarding her plane in Istanbul as she documented the issue which occurred because she was wearing a black tracksuit and a baseball cap.

Marie looked a far cry from her passport photo - where she sported long red hair with a fringe and make-up.

The LA-based beautician blogger uploaded the video on TikTok, which has since been viewed 14.5 million times, with the caption, “I’ve never been SO HUMBLED IN MY LIFE.”

Marie was luckily able to board her flight in time for take-off despite the close call.