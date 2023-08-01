Woman claims passport photo is 'too hot' and she almost missed flight because security thought it was not her

1 August 2023, 18:30

Alisha Marie claimed she had a close shave at the airport when security did not initially believe that her photo was of her.
Alisha Marie claimed she had a close shave at the airport when security did not initially believe that her photo was of her. Picture: TikTok

By Chay Quinn

While some dread having to show passport control our outdated and unflattering documents, one woman has claimed she suffers an altogether different difficulty.

One TikTok user claimed she had a close shave at the airport when security did not initially believe that her photo was of her.

Alisha Marie, 30, said in the viral video: “They almost didn’t let me on my flight because they said I don’t look like my passport."

Read More: James Bulger’s mother condemns ‘disgusting’ AI clips on TikTok of murdered son

Read More: Glitch in the Matrix?: Bizarre TikTok video goes viral as woman appears frozen in time before nonchalantly resuming walk

Warning other travellers of her potential fate, she said: “This is why you should never do hot photos for your passport because I don’t look like this.”

The blogger was almost prevented from boarding her plane in Istanbul as she documented the issue which occurred because she was wearing a black tracksuit and a baseball cap.

Marie looked a far cry from her passport photo - where she sported long red hair with a fringe and make-up.

The LA-based beautician blogger uploaded the video on TikTok, which has since been viewed 14.5 million times, with the caption, “I’ve never been SO HUMBLED IN MY LIFE.”

Marie was luckily able to board her flight in time for take-off despite the close call.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lawyer Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other members of her family

Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with medical firm after HeLa cells racism row

Firefighters and a police officer stand next to a damaged building

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack on Moscow skyscraper

APTOPIX China Flooding

At least 20 dead as heavy rainfall engulfs Beijing

Film Barbenheimer

Barbie’s Japanese distributor apologises after Barbenheimer memes criticism

Margaret Ferrier is facing a by-election

By-election triggered as former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier loses seat following Covid breach

Robin Caliskal died on a family holiday on Monday

Family heartbreak as 'cute and clever' boy, 5, dies in pool just one hour after arriving for holiday with parents

Israel Palestinians

Five injured after Palestinian gunman opens fire in Israeli settlement

The pub chain is set to close even more branches.

Wetherspoons to call last orders on even more pubs despite 29 closures already this year - is your local at risk?

California Wildfires

California firefighters partially contain massive wildfire in Mojave Desert

The owner of Three Little Birds bakery was asked to accept payment in exposure

Baker applauded for reply to PR company asking for 100 free cakes for celeb party and offering to pay in exposure

X logo

‘X’ sign removed from the former Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters

House prices have slumped

UK house prices fall at fastest rate for 14 years amid interest rate uncertainty

Japan Asia Typhoon

Powerful Typhoon Khanun lashes southwest Japanese islands

England thrashed China 6-1 to storm through to the World Cup knockout stages

England's Lionesses storm into World Cup last 16 after thrashing China

The PM is facing pushback over concerns of newt protection laws.

Boris Johnson’s pool plans for £3.8m Manor House threatened by newts after ex-PM’s past fury over the amphibians

Boris Johnson was reportedly in talks to appear on I'm A Celeb

Boris Johnson ‘not looking likely’ to appear on I’m A Celeb after talks with TV bosses

Latest News

See more Latest News

NASA Voyager

Nasa hears signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact

Amy-Rose Wilson was killed in the crash

Mother dies after being 'driven off the road by Albanian drugs gang' as partner rushed to hospital after horror smash
The Chinese zoo has insisted the bear is, in fact, a bear

Tens of thousands of people turn up at zoo in China to see 'man bear'

David Hunter visited his wife's grave for the first time on Tuesday

Emotional David Hunter visits wife's grave in Cyprus for the first time after release from prison for her mercy-killing
APTOPIX Greece Wildfires

Greece planning tougher penalties for arson following a spate of wildfires

Alicia was spotted during an FBI raid.

Missing US teenager Alicia Navarro ‘hung her head and cried’ as FBI raided Montana home with guns drawn
Costa has seen a backlash online

Fury as Costa Coffee uses cartoon image of 'trans man' with mastectomy scars as customers threaten to boycott chain
Nigeriens protest

Niger crisis deepens as France plans to evacuate following coup

Thomas Straker posted the picture to his millions of followers on Instagram

'You can take our flavours but won't hire our people': London chef slammed for only hiring white men
A skyscraper in Moscow has been attacked by a drone for the second time in two days

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack in three days on Moscow skyscraper

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit