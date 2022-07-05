Eddie Mair 4pm - 6pm
Top 100 baby names of 2022 so far revealed: Muhammad and Lily take top spots
5 July 2022, 15:56
The most popular baby names of 2022 so far has been released giving an insight into the on-trend names parents are turning to this year.
It has been a big year for the girls as Lily has knocked Olivia off the top spot for the first time in seven years.
Olivia is now down to number three behind Sophia who stayed at number two.Elsewhere in the girls’ top 10 Aria and Ivy were new entries at numbers eight and nine after Ella and Rosie dropped out.
But while the top girls' names have shifted, firm favourites for boys' names have remained fairly stable, with Muhammad staying at number one and Noah at number two.
Jack soared six places to take third place from Oliver, which dropped to number six.Freddie and Harry fell out of the top 10 to make room for new entries Ethan and Oscar at numbers eight and nine.
As well as big changes in the top 10, there have been some other developments - with parents opting to shy away from names involved in high-profile court cases - such as Wagatha Christie and the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp trial.
Sarah Redshaw, the managing editor for BabyCentre, who released the figures, said: "Parents proved they are judge and jury when it comes to baby names as they threw the book at Amber, Johnny, Wayne, Coleen and Rebekah, all at the heart of expensive high-profile court cases.
"I predict the impact of Johnny and Amber’s battle and the Wagatha Christie effect will continue and we will see those names fall further in the charts."
Also popular names from the 70s such as Gail, Brenda, Keith, Leslie, Glenn and Terry were rejected by parents in 2022.
And while those names went down in popularity, others went up as jubilee fever swept the nation and the half-year names chart saw some right royal climbers.
Elizabeth went up two places in the top 100 while William climbed 12 places from 41 to 29. Lily – the shortened version of the queen’s nickname Lilibet as well as Harry and Meghan’s baby girl’s name- was crowned number one.
The top 100 names in full
Boys' names
1. Muhammad
2. Noah
3. Jack
4. Theo
5. Leo
6. Oliver
7. George
8. Ethan
9. Oscar
10. Arthur
11. Charlie
12. Freddie
13. Harry
14. Zayn
15. Alfie
16. Finley
17. Henry
18. Luca
19. Thomas
20. Aiden
21. Archie
22. Teddy
23. Lucas
24. Ryan
25. Kai
26. Liam
27. Jaxon
28. Louie
29. William
30. Jacob
31. Ali
32. Caleb
33. Isaac
34. Joshua
35. Jude
36. James
37. Jayden
38. Adam
39. Arlo
40. Daniel
41. Elijah
42. Max
43. Tommy
44. Ezra
45. Mason
46. Theodore
47. Roman
48. Dylan
49. Reuben
50. Albie
51. Alexander
52. Toby
53. Yusuf
54. Logan
55. Rory
56. Alex
57. Harrison
58. Kayden
59. Nathan
60. Ollie
61. Ayaan
62. Elliot
63. Ahmad
64. Kian
65. Samuel
66. Hudson
67. Jason
68. Myles
69. Rowan
70. Benjamin
71. Finn
72. Omar
73. Riley
74. Zachary
75. Brodie
76. Michael
77. Abdullah
78. Matthew
79. Sebastian
80. Hugo
81. Jesse
82. Junior
83. Oakley
84. Abdul
85. Eli
86. Grayson
87. Mateo
88. Reggie
89. Gabriel
90. Hunter
91. Levi
92. Ibrahim
93. Jasper
94. Syed
95. Zion
96. Luke
97. Seth
98. Aaron
99. Asher
100. Blake
Girls' Names
1. Lily
2. Sophia
3. Olivia
4. Amelia
5. Ava
6. Isla
7. Freya
8. Aria
9. Ivy
10. Mia
11. Elsie
12. Emily
13. Ella
14. Grace
15. Isabella
16. Evie
17. Hannah
18. Luna
19. Maya
20. Daisy
21. Zoe
22. Millie
23. Rosie
24. Layla
25. Isabelle
26. Zara
27. Fatima
28. Harper
29. Nur
30. Charlotte
31. Esme
32. Florence
33. Maryam
34. Poppy
35. Sienna
36. Sophie
37. Aisha
38. Emilia
39. Willow
40. Emma
41. Evelyn
42. Eliana
43. Maisie
44. Alice
45. Chloe
46. Erin
47. Hallie
48. Mila
49. Phoebe
50. Lyla
51. Ada
52. Lottie
53. Ellie
54. Matilda
55. Molly
56. Ruby
57. Ayla
58. Sarah
59. Maddison
60. Aaliyah
61. Aurora
62. Maeve
63. Bella
64. Nova
65. Robyn
66. Arabella
67. Eva
68. Lucy
69. Eden
70. Gracie
71. Jessica
72. Amaya
73. Anna
74. Leah
75. Violet
76. Eleanor
77. Maria
78. Olive
79. Orla
80. Abigail
81. Eliza
82. Rose
83. Talia
84. Elizabeth
85. Gianna
86. Holly
87. Imogen
88. Nancy
89. Annabelle
90. Hazel
91. Margot
92. Raya
93. Bonnie
94. Nina
95. Nora
96. Penelope
97. Scarlett
98. Anaya
99. Delilah
100. Iris