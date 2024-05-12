Top Boy and Happy Valley win big at 2024 Bafta Television Awards - as The Crown leaves empty handed

By Danielle De Wolfe

Gritty gang drama Top Boy and British cop series Happy Valley were among the big winners at Sunday night's Bafta Television Awards, as The Crown missed out across all categories.

Top Boy's final series scooped the award for best drama, with Jasmine Jobson also named best supporting actress for her role as Jaq Lawrence in the series, centred around the lives of two drug dealers on a Hackney estate.

Taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall, the Awards were hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

The comedy duo looking visibly awkward as their show Rob And Romesh VS scooped the Bafta for best comedy entertainment show.

Meanwhile Sarah Lancashire scooped the Best Leading Actress Award for her portrayal of hard talking Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Sally Wainwright's Yorkshire-set thriller, also winning the 'Most Memorable Moment Award for her showdown with James Norton's character Tommy Lee Royce in the series.

But despite leading the nominations list with eight nominations across the evening, it was royal drama The Crown that left empty-handed.

It comes as a medic was called to the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, after Married At First Sight UK contestant Ella Morgan was taken ill.

Collecting the award on Sunday night, Lancashire said: "I feel very, very privileged to have been surrounded by these brilliant actors and I thank each and every one of you."

Meanwhile, Matthew Macfadyen won the supporting actor category for the final series of Succession, while Timothy Spall took home the gong for best actor in a true crime series for The Sixth Commandment.

The series focusses on the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in a quiet Buckinghamshire village.

Stars took to the red carpet beside the Thames to celebrate the Awards, with Baby Reindeer actor Jessica Gunning joining show creator and Fife-born comedian Richard Gadd following a week of controversy surrounding the show.

Recent weeks have seen 58-year-old Fiona Harvey, who internet sleuths claim to have unmasked as the real-life Martha, claim she's become the target of internet trolls, cults and amateur sleuths following the series.

Strictly Come Dancing won the best entertainment prize in its 20th year on the air and co-host Tess Daly celebrated the triumph, saying it was "the best birthday present" to mark two decades on the BBC.

The show first aired in 2004 as a new incarnation of the professional ballroom show Come Dancing.

Collecting the gong, Daly said: "We are properly and genuinely overwhelmed. Thank you Bafta for making it worth putting on Spanx on the hottest day of the year.

Strictly defeated shows including Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas.

Ted Lasso and West End star Waddingham could be seen swigging from a miniature hip flask on her bracelet as the camera cut to her.

Daytime telly host Lorraine Kelly was also honoured at the ceremony, receiving a special award for her contribution to television entertainment.

Meanwhile, the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 won the award for live event coverage, with co-host Hannah Waddingham accepting the trophy.

She said: "The week we had this time last year was, I know for everybody here, the most exceptional, stressful week but so fabulous."