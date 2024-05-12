Top Boy and Happy Valley win big at 2024 Bafta Television Awards - as The Crown leaves empty handed

12 May 2024, 21:29

Top Boy and Happy Valley win big at 2024 Bafta Television Awards - as The Crown leaves empty handed
Top Boy and Happy Valley win big at 2024 Bafta Television Awards - as The Crown leaves empty handed. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Gritty gang drama Top Boy and British cop series Happy Valley were among the big winners at Sunday night's Bafta Television Awards, as The Crown missed out across all categories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Top Boy's final series scooped the award for best drama, with Jasmine Jobson also named best supporting actress for her role as Jaq Lawrence in the series, centred around the lives of two drug dealers on a Hackney estate.

Taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall, the Awards were hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

The comedy duo looking visibly awkward as their show Rob And Romesh VS scooped the Bafta for best comedy entertainment show.

Meanwhile Sarah Lancashire scooped the Best Leading Actress Award for her portrayal of hard talking Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Sally Wainwright's Yorkshire-set thriller, also winning the 'Most Memorable Moment Award for her showdown with James Norton's character Tommy Lee Royce in the series.

But despite leading the nominations list with eight nominations across the evening, it was royal drama The Crown that left empty-handed.

It comes as a medic was called to the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, after Married At First Sight UK contestant Ella Morgan was taken ill.

Taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall, the Awards were hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.
Taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall, the Awards were hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. Picture: Alamy

Collecting the award on Sunday night, Lancashire said: "I feel very, very privileged to have been surrounded by these brilliant actors and I thank each and every one of you."

Meanwhile, Matthew Macfadyen won the supporting actor category for the final series of Succession, while Timothy Spall took home the gong for best actor in a true crime series for The Sixth Commandment.

The series focusses on the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in a quiet Buckinghamshire village.

Stars took to the red carpet beside the Thames to celebrate the Awards, with Baby Reindeer actor Jessica Gunning joining show creator and Fife-born comedian Richard Gadd following a week of controversy surrounding the show.

Read more: French Eurovision act stops rehearsal to make peace speech in latest competition upheaval

Read more: Harry and Meghan welcomed on runway by Nigerian dignitaries as three-day Lagos visit gets underway

Recent weeks have seen 58-year-old Fiona Harvey, who internet sleuths claim to have unmasked as the real-life Martha, claim she's become the target of internet trolls, cults and amateur sleuths following the series.

Top Boy and Happy Valley win big at 2024 Bafta Television Awards - as The Crown leaves empty handed
Top Boy and Happy Valley win big at 2024 Bafta Television Awards - as The Crown leaves empty handed. Picture: Alamy

Strictly Come Dancing won the best entertainment prize in its 20th year on the air and co-host Tess Daly celebrated the triumph, saying it was "the best birthday present" to mark two decades on the BBC.

The show first aired in 2004 as a new incarnation of the professional ballroom show Come Dancing.

Collecting the gong, Daly said: "We are properly and genuinely overwhelmed. Thank you Bafta for making it worth putting on Spanx on the hottest day of the year.

Strictly defeated shows including Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas.

Ted Lasso and West End star Waddingham could be seen swigging from a miniature hip flask on her bracelet as the camera cut to her.

Top Boy's final series scooped the award for best drama, with Jasmine Jobson also named best supporting actress for her role as Jaq Lawrence in the series, centred around the lives of two drug dealers on a Hackney estate.
Top Boy's final series scooped the award for best drama, with Jasmine Jobson also named best supporting actress for her role as Jaq Lawrence in the series, centred around the lives of two drug dealers on a Hackney estate. Picture: Alamy

Daytime telly host Lorraine Kelly was also honoured at the ceremony, receiving a special award for her contribution to television entertainment.

Meanwhile, the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 won the award for live event coverage, with co-host Hannah Waddingham accepting the trophy.

She said: "The week we had this time last year was, I know for everybody here, the most exceptional, stressful week but so fabulous."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak will warn of 'dangerous years ahead' in speech as UK 'stands at a crossroads' ahead of general election

Britain entering ‘dangerous era': Rishi to warn of challenges ahead in landmark speech

Steve Buscemi Assaulted

Actor Steve Buscemi punched by man in New York

Leeds United fan 'lucky to be alive' after being 'slashed in neck' during row outside play-off semi-final

Two arrested after Leeds United fan 'slashed in neck' outside EFL semi-final with victim 'lucky to be alive'

Spain Catalonia Election

Catalan pro-independence parties set to lose hold on power

Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse

Demolition of collapsed Baltimore bridge delayed due to bad weather

Russia

Vladimir Putin proposes new defence minister as Ukraine fighting rages

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu to be replaced, Russia announces

Putin fires his oldest friend: Russian defence minister ousted in major Kremlin reshuffle

Poland Shopping Center Fire

Vast Warsaw shopping centre destroyed by fire

Russia Military

Putin proposes removing defence minister Sergei Shoigu from his post

Leeds United fan 'lucky to be alive' after being 'slashed in neck' during row outside play-off semi-final

Leeds United fan 'lucky to be alive' after being 'slashed in neck' during row outside play-off semi-final

Collapsed building

Thousands evacuated in path of renewed Russian ground offensive

Nigeria Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan watch dancing and basketball during Nigeria visit

The tragedy took place at approximately 5:30pm on Saturday, with the coastguard and ambulances attending the scene.

Horror jet-ski accident leaves one man dead following 'tragic' collision off British coast

Police 'make contact with Angela Rayner' as Labour deputy faces a quizzing over her two-homes row

Angela Rayner 'contacted by police' as Labour deputy faces quizzing over second home dispute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touch down in Lagos

Harry and Meghan welcomed on runway by Nigerian dignitaries as three-day Lagos visit gets underway

Flooded land

Flash floods caused by heavy rain and cold lava flow kill 37 in Indonesia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia is said to be recruiting far right extremists in the West

Russia 'recruiting far-right extremists' to launch attacks against Nato nations

Auriol Grey leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London

'Total miscarriage of justice': Family furious after disabled pedestrian, 50, has manslaughter conviction overturned
Two women died and four people were injured in a house fire

Third man arrested after two women killed and four people injured in Wolverhampton house fire
Finger wrestling

German men compete for title in battle of the strongest fingers

Anita Mukhey

Pictured: Woman, 66, stabbed to death in Edgware after thief 'tried to steal her bag'

Jess Phillips has called for an investigation into claims against Natalie Elphicke

Jess Phillips calls for independent investigation into Natalie Elphicke lobbying claims

Thunderstorms are set to hit today

Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning as thunderstorms to strike UK

Labour defector Natalie Elphicke has denied claims that she tried to lobby the Justice Secretary over the trial of her sex offender ex-husband.

'Traitors never sleep well': Deputy foreign sec hits out at Natalie Elphicke as Labour backs her over 'lobbying' claims
Meghan Markle has revealed how much she loves being a mum

'I love being a mum': Meghan says she has fulfilled a 'dream' of becoming a parent

Nepal Kami Rita

Everest guide scales peak for 29th time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is understood to have offered Harry a royal residence for his trip to the UK

King Charles 'offered Harry royal residence' for his UK visit but he 'turned it down' following snub
Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour
King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit