Top GCSE grades fall but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels as thousands of pupils receive results

Pupils at E-ACT City Heights Academy in Tulse Hill, south west Londo. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Top GCSE grades have fallen since last year as hundreds of thousands of pupils receive their results.

Teenagers across England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their GCSE exam results on Thursday in a year when grades were due to be restored to 2019 levels in all three nations.

More than a fifth (21.8%) of UK GCSE entries were awarded the top grades - at least a 7 or an A grade - this year, down 0.2 percentage points on last year when 22.0% of entries achieved the top grades.

It still remains higher than the equivalent figure of 20.8% in 2019 - before the pandemic disrupted schooling.

The figures, published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), cover GCSE entries from students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The proportion of entries getting at least a 4 or a C grade - considered a "standard pass" - has fallen from 68.2% in 2023 to 67.6% this year - a drop of 0.6 percentage points, but also higher than 67.3% in 2019.

The overall rate for grades 1/G or above is 97.9%, down from 98.0% in 2023 and 98.3% in 2019.

A student receiving his GCSE results at Ark Pioneer in Barnet, north London. Picture: Alamy

In England, exams regulator Ofqual said it expected this year's national results to be "broadly similar" to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, exam regulators aimed to return to pre-pandemic grading this summer - a year later than in England.

It comes after Covid led to an increase in top GCSE and A-level grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

But last week, the proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades rose on last year and surpassed pre-pandemic highs.

According to figures from Ofqual, the number of 16-year-old students in England who received a 9 - the highest grade under the numerical grading system - in all their subjects has risen on last year.

Some 1,270 pupils in England taking at least seven GCSEs achieved a grade 9 in all their subjects, compared with 1,160 last year and 837 in 2019.

But the overall number of entries for GCSE has increased by 4.8% on last year.

Pupils at Brighton College receiving their GCSE results. Picture: Alamy

While traditional A*-G grades are still used in Northern Ireland and Wales, England replaced them with a 9-1 system, where 9 is the highest.

A 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a 7 is broadly equivalent to an A.

The latest Ofqual figures show the attainment gap in GCSE results between private and state schools in England has widened at the top grades this year.

This summer, nearly half (48.4%) of private school entries scored a grade 7 and above compared to 19.4% of those at comprehensive schools - a gap of 29 percentage points. Last year this gap was 28.2 percentage points.

But the gap between private and comprehensive schools has still narrowed compared to 2019 - when it was 29.3 percentage points.

Figures from JCQ show that London and the South East remain ahead in top grades compared to other regions of England, with more than a quarter of entries scoring at least a grade 7 (London 28.5%, South East 24.7%).

At the other end of the table, the North East has the lowest proportion, with 17.8% of entries scoring at least a grade 7.

Many of the pupils receiving their GCSE results this year were in Year 7 when schools closed due to the pandemic.

Leaders in the education sector have warned that the cohort has had to overcome a series of challenges in their secondary schooling in recent years.

Pepe Di'Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said the results show "significant differences" in regional outcomes for GCSEs in England.

"This suggests that relative levels of prosperity and socioeconomic disadvantage continue to play a huge part in educational outcomes, and addressing these gaps must be a key priority for the new government working alongside the education sector," he said.

"We have to do more to support our schools and colleges. Funding and teacher shortages, combined with post-pandemic issues around mental health, behaviour and attendance, have made circumstances particularly challenging."

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "These pupils have shown remarkable resilience and determination, defying unprecedented disruption throughout the pandemic, Raac and strike action."

She added that the government was "committed" to breaking down barriers to opportunity by addressing "entrenched" regional disparities.

Nearly 373,000 vocational and technical qualification (VTQ) results have also been awarded to pupils.

Pupils at Ark Pioneer in Barnet, north London, receiving their GCSE results. Picture: Alamy

Sir Ian Bauckham, chief regulator of Ofqual, said: "Consistent, rigorous standards of grading are producing consistent results. It is evidence that we have settled back into a pattern of dependable and trustworthy results."

Margaret Farragher, chief executive of the JCQ, said: "These achievements are hard-earned and students should feel justly proud to have reached this important milestone in their educational journey."

Jill Duffy, chairwoman of JCQ board of directors and chief executive of OCR exam board, said: "We're seeing a record number of results issued today, and every one of them represents a student's hard work, as well as that of their teachers, parents, and support staff."

In Scotland, results for National 5 qualifications earlier this month showed the pass rate was 77.2%, down from 78.8% last year and 78.2% in 2019.