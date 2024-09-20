Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut, IDF says

20 September 2024, 16:05 | Updated: 20 September 2024, 17:09

Fire is being exchanged between Israel and Hezbollah
Fire is being exchanged between Israel and Hezbollah. Picture: Department of Justice, Reuters

By Henry Moore

An Israeli strike on Lebanon's capital has killed a senior Hezbollah commander as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Operations commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed in a "targeted strike" on the city, the IDF has confirmed.

Seven others are beloved to have died when the drone strike hit an apartment block in the city.

Aqil has been designated as a global terrorist by the US Justice Department for his alleged role in the 1983 US embassy bombings in Beirut which resulted in the deaths of 63 people.

In a statement on X, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said:“With the precise intelligence direction of the Intelligence Division, air force fighter jets targeted the Beirut area and killed Ibrahim Aqil, the head of the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s operations team, the acting commander of the Radwan [special forces] unit.

"In the attack, together with Akil, the top operatives and the chain of command of the Radwan unit were eliminated.”

This comes amid a backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East after handheld devices across Lebanon exploded on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing at least 37.

The US Justice Department was offering $7million for information about Aqil
The US Justice Department was offering $7million for information about Aqil. Picture: US Justice Department

This Israeli strike came after Hezbollah launched 140 rockets at the country's northern border.

Israel's military has reported the Hezbollah rockets arrived in three waves, targeting sites along its war-torn border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed it struck the border with around 120 Katyusha rockets, hitting multiple air defence bases as well as the headquarters of an Israeli armoured brigade.

Read more: Pager attacks in Lebanon were '15 years in the making', intelligence sources say, as Israel launches heavy air raids

The Israeli ambulance service confirmed there has been no immediate reports of casualties.

A further 20 were shot at the areas of Meron and Netua.

Hezbollah has said the strikes were a response to Israeli attacks on villages and homes in southern Lebanon.

Late on Thursday, Israel’s military confirmed it had struck hundreds of rocket launchers across its border with Lebanon.

Israel said previously that it struck hundreds of rocket launchers and other Hezbollah infrastructure on Thursday night.

A statement from the Israel Defence Forces on X said: "With the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck approximately 30 Hezbollah launchers and terrorist infrastructure sites, containing approximately 150 launcher barrels that were ready to fire projectiles toward Israeli territory.

"Additionally, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and a weapons storage facility in multiple areas in southern Lebanon."

Smoke rises from Beirut southern suburbs, Lebanon September 20, 2024.
Smoke rises from Beirut southern suburbs, Lebanon September 20, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

As tensions continue to bubble over in the region, the UK has urged restraint, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

"Tonight I'm calling for an immediate ceasefire from both sides," Mr Lammy told Reuters.

"We are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel and indeed Lebanese to return to their homes.

"It came after Hezbollah's leader accused Israel of "crossing all red lines" after pager and walkie-talkie blast attacks in Lebanon, warning that they could be a "declaration of war".

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel of carrying out massacres, with the intention of killing "5,000 people in two minutes".

In Gaza, Palestinian authorities said 15 people were killed overnight in multiple Israeli attacks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Premier Giorgia Meloni meets with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer will 'no longer accept donations to pay for clothes'

People and rescuers gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

At least nine killed and 60 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut

Netherlands Stabbing

Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Rotterdam suspected of terrorist motive

People gather near a damaged building at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Israel’s military says its strike on Beirut killed senior Hezbollah official

Exclusive
Secret permission for Ukraine to fire missiles inside Russia could be given in the coming weeks

Secret permission for Ukraine to fire missiles inside Russia could be given in the coming weeks

Exclusive
Former popstar Holly Valance has told LBC that her children call Reform UK leader Nigel Farage “uncle Nige”

Former popstar Holly Valance says kids call Nigel Farage 'uncle Nige' as she reveals £100k Reform UK donation

Chocolate Bars

Iconic chocolate bar to return after a generation away

This photo shows a house where a Hungarian company that allegedly manufactured pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria is headquartered in Budapest

Woman whose firm linked to exploding pagers ‘under Hungarian protection’

APTOPIX Election 2024 Harris

Kamala Harris focusing on personal stories as she campaigns on abortion rights

New York City-based banker Renata Rojas delivered a harrowing testimony about the mission on the fourth day of a two-week public hearing

'This was never sold as a Disney ride': OceanGate mission specialist speaks out at hearing over Titan submersible

Liam Elms was jailed for the manslaughter of Paul Lavery

Liverpool man jailed for killing disabled uncle in drunken rage and attacking emergency workers who came to help him

View of the theatre marquis at the world premiere of Pixar's "Inside Out 2" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles

Disney facing fresh homophobia row after sources allege Inside Out 2 was made to be 'less gay'

Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search.

Body found in search for missing TV personality Katherine Watson

Sky Glass customers have said a software update had 'bricked' their TVs

Fury as Sky Glass customers complain their TVs won’t turn on and they've been 'bricked'

Titanic Tourist Sub

Titan passenger tells of aborted mission after craft ‘began spinning around’

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Beirut hit by ‘targeted’ Israeli strike after Hezbollah launches 140 rockets

Israel Palestinians Lebanon

Hezbollah fires 140 rockets after Israeli bombing attack

Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search.

Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search
Fire is being exchanged between Israel and Hezbollah

Hezbollah launches barrage of 140 rockets into Israel as IDF strike on Beirut 'kills 8'

The former subpostmaster and campaigner has criticised the GLO (Group Litigation Order) scheme

Sir Alan Bates slams government 'flimflam artists' for dragging out compensation for victims of Post Office scandal
Mohamed Al Fayed's 65,000 acre Balnagown Castle estate

Police in Scotland investigated claim Mohamed Al Fayed carried out sex attack at Highland estate
Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves 'will press ahead with winter fuel payment cut' despite £10 billion Bank of England windfall
Jess Phillips said that Serco could be fined after some prisoners released early were not fitted with electronic tags

Security company Serco could face penalties after some prisoners released early not tagged, minister tells LBC
Lengthy queues snake from Apple stores as iPhone 16 and Vision Pro go on sale around the world

Lengthy queues snake from Apple stores as iPhone 16 goes on sale around the world

Telegram logo

Ukraine bans Telegram app on state devices due to Russian security threat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit