Breaking News

Top level Brexit talks suspended after EU negotiator tests positive for Covid-19

19 November 2020, 15:02 | Updated: 19 November 2020, 15:18

The UK's David Frost (left) and EU's Michel Barnier (right) have agreed to temporarily halt Brexit talks
The UK's David Frost (left) and EU's Michel Barnier (right) have agreed to temporarily halt Brexit talks. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Brexit talks between the EU and UK's top teams have been suspended after one of the negotiators tested positive for Covid-19.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon, tweeting: "One of the negotiators in my team has tested positive for COVID-19.

"With [David Frost] we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period. The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines."

Read more: Clock ticks as Brexit trade deal talks resume

It is not yet known who the Covid-positive negotiator is.

It comes at a bad time for both sides, who have been meeting in Brussels this week, as talks go to the wire in the final weeks before the transition period ends on January 1.

It is unknown whether the UK will be able to secure a Brexit agreement by the end of the year, but ministers are hopeful to strike a deal the the coming weeks.

The two sides are currently at loggerheads over controversial issues such as fishing and state aid.

Read more: Ireland says UK-EU trade deal 'won't be ratified' if Brexit bill remains unchanged

The EU wants the UK to follow its rule if a trading relationship is to be maintained, but the UK insists it should have access to EU markets and play by its own rules.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mike Pompeo

Pompeo visits Israeli settlement in first by top US diplomat

British actress Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil among stars on US magazine’s list of most influential LGBTQ people
French-American Mark Moogalian, right, and his wife Isabelle

Train passenger who disarmed IS gunman did so to ‘protect’ his wife
Afghanistan Pakistan

Pakistan PM in ‘historic’ first visit to Afghanistan

Nicola Sturgeon has hailed local Covid-19 restrictions as effective

Nicola Sturgeon: Restrictions 'are working' as R number falls below 1 in Scotland
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian

China rejects criticism from UK and allies over Hong Kong

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and will there be another lockdown?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

How does the Oxford vaccine work and what are the trial results so far?
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does lockdown 2 end in England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid: James O'Brien disagrees with caller over international travel during Christmas

Covid: James O'Brien disagrees with caller over international travel during Christmas
Comedian reflects on the confidence of men who think they can take a point off Serena Williams

Comedian reflects on the confidence of men who think they can take a point off Serena Williams
The caller said she was on the verge of tears as she spoke to LBC

Caller almost in tears as she explains how minor conviction impacted her whole life
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: If we start reversing the figures then we all can look forward to a better Christmas
Socialist Labour member backs Keir Starmer withholding whip from Jeremy Corbyn

Socialist Labour member backs Keir Starmer withholding whip from Jeremy Corbyn
James O'Brien caller: 'I'm really cross that we're still talking about Jeremy Corbyn'

James O'Brien caller: 'I'm really cross that we're still talking about Jeremy Corbyn'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London