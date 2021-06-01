Top nurses claim new NHS Covid-19 infection advice 'falls short'

1 June 2021, 21:00

Top nurses claim Covid-19 guidance for NHS staff "falls short"
Top nurses claim Covid-19 guidance for NHS staff "falls short". Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

New infection control guidance to help keep NHS workers safe from Covid-19 "falls short", leading nurses have said.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said that the updated advice "focuses too much on aerosol generating procedures as the main risk".

Concerns were raised early on in the coronavirus pandemic that medics were not able to get access to appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) amid a worldwide shortage.

The guidance, issued jointly by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) as well as public health agencies across the UK's four nations and NHS England, has been updated to "strengthen existing messaging", it states.

But "no changes to the recommendations, including PPE, have been made in response to the new variant strains at this stage", the guidance adds, though it remains under constant review.

The Royal College of Nurses has previous protested the Government's handling of the pandemic
The Royal College of Nurses has previous protested the Government's handling of the pandemic. Picture: PA Images

RCN acting general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said: "This new guidance focuses too much on aerosol generating procedures as the main risk and falls short of the precautionary approach we have been advocating.

"Those working in community settings, care homes and many other areas are being let down and remain unsure how best to protect themselves.

"As we see new variants of concern emerge, we continue to demand FFP3 masks are made more widely available and increased levels of ventilation as a standardised approach. This is in line with the advice from the WHO and the CDC on the risk of aerosol transmission.

"Along with many other organisations, we have consistently urged that the Health Secretary and Prime Minister provide greater protection for all nursing staff. However, this guidance fails to properly consider the voices of those who were forced to work without protection at the start of the pandemic and act on those lessons."

But doctors and the British Medical Association BMA have welcomed the new guidance.

New advice on Covid-19 infection control tells nurses
New advice on Covid-19 infection control tells nurses. Picture: PA Images

Commenting, BMA council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: "Today's updated guidance is a step in the right direction, and asserts the legal obligations of carrying out proper risk assessments and implementing specific measures to manage risks.

"Crucially, it recommends that respiratory PPE (such as FFP3 masks) must be considered where the threat from passing on Covid remains high, and should not be limited to those areas where 'aerosol-generating procedures' (AGP) are taking place.

"This means extending their use to those staff whose exposure to airborne particles from a patient is no less, and whose risk of contracting Covid is therefore no less than for those engaged in those procedures classified as AGPs.

"Despite the majority of staff now having been vaccinated with two doses, it is important that those working on the front line should be given stronger guarantees with appropriate PPE (rather than just surgical masks), given that no vaccine provides complete protection."

Aerosols are tiny respiratory particles that are small and light enough to remain suspended in the air for long periods of time

And aerosol generating procedures are medical treatments which can result in the release of these airborne particles - including intubation, tracheotomy and many dental procedures.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lord Sumption told LBC there is no justification for delaying the 21 June lockdown end date

'No justification for delaying 21 June lockdown end date', Lord Sumption argues
Riders were rescued after the Grand National rollercoaster failed part way up a slope

Dozens rescued from 62ft Blackpool rollercoaster after ride breaks down
E-scooters are subject to the same legal requirement as other vehicles in the UK

Man caught drink-driving on e-scooter handed 19-month ban

Police dog Kaiser is facing weeks off work after being stabbed multiple times

Police dog 'lucky to be alive' after being stabbed in head five times during knife attack
Weijing Wang

Huawei executive and cybersecurity expert accused of spying for China in Poland
A woman enjoys the sun at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxos

Greece and Germany kick off EU vaccination travel certificates early

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The UK can give away more Covid-19 vaccines than it does already'

'The UK can give away more Covid-19 vaccines than it does already'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

'Discouraged' black ex-PC stopped and searched by colleagues when off duty

'Discouraged' black ex-PC stopped and searched by colleagues when off duty
'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC

'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC
Business minister's LBC interview branded 'car crash' by listeners

Business minister criticised over 'shambolic' interview on new apprentice scheme
David Lammy's take on hundreds more Afghans who helped British forces settling in UK

David Lammy on hundreds more Afghans, who helped British forces, settling in UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London