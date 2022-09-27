Read in full: Kier Starmer speech at Labour conference

Kier Starmer. Picture: SST / Alamy Stock Photo

By Fran Way

Read Kier Starmer speech to the Labour conference in full below...

Thank you, Conference.

It’s great to be here in Liverpool. After all the changes we’ve made, all the hard work we’ve put in, finally we are seeing the results we want.

Yes, Conference, we can say it at last: Arsenal are top of the league.

But before I begin, I want to address something important. This is our first conference in Liverpool since 2018. And that means it’s our first conference since this city’s call for Justice for the 96 became Justice for the 97.

For too long his city has been let down. So, when Labour wins the next election, one of my first acts as Prime Minister will be to put the Hillsborough Law on the statute book.

I know how much this matters. I’ve spent a lifetime helping those who have been failed by the system. I worked with Stephen Lawrence’s family and Jane Clough’s to get them justice. I promise you we will get this city the justice it deserves.

Conference, we’ve seen two sides of Britain in the last few weeks.

On one side, a nation united by a profound purpose – to pay its respects to a remarkable sovereign. And that queue. 5 miles at its peak. Even in death our Queen found a unique way to capture the British spirit.

But Conference, the other side of Britain never went away. A Britain all at sea, where a cloud of anxiety hangs over working people.

At moments of uncertainty like this we must provide clear leadership. We must stand with working people. Meet their ambitions for real change. Walk towards a better future. And build a new Britain, together.

A Britain that is fairer, greener, more dynamic. And that isn’t afraid to use the power of government to help working people succeed.

Because we can’t go on like this. What we’ve seen in the past few days has no precedent.

The Government has lost control of the British economy – and for what?

They’ve crashed the pound – and for what?

Higher interest rates. Higher inflation. Higher borrowing. And for what?

Not for you. Not for working people. For tax cuts for the richest 1% in our society. Don’t forget. Don’t forgive.

The only way forward is to stop this – with a Labour Government.

And our problems don’t end there. Raw sewage in our rivers and seas. Backlogs everywhere – at our borders, in our courts, in our hospitals. Crimes like burglary totally unpunished. People told to drive themselves to hospital after a heart attack. And millions of families, pensioners, the poorest in our society still facing the coldest winter of their lives.

I said on Sunday that a fitting tribute to The Late Queen would be to turn our collar up and face the storm. And we will. Because Britain never won its battles with wishful thinking.

Our success comes, first and foremost, from the hard work, the graft and the common sense of the British people. A common sense that teachers up and down the country drum into their pupils: “fail to prepare and you prepare to fail”.

Conference, that is how the Tories have governed our country for twelve long years. That’s why our economy has been more brittle than others in the face of crisis. They used to lecture us about fixing the roof when the sun was shining.

But take a look around Britain. They haven’t just failed to fix the roof. They’ve ripped out the foundations, smashed through the windows and now they’ve blown the doors off for good measure.

My government will be different. We will run towards the challenges of tomorrow. We will get us out of this endless cycle of crisis. And we will do it with a fresh start, a new set of priorities and a new way of governing.

But it won’t be easy. And the first step must be to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. The Prime Minister has finally accepted there’s no alternative to Labour’s plan to freeze energy prices.

When she was arguing against “handouts”, Labour provided the clarity our nation needed. We said: this winter not a penny more on anyone’s bills.

But politics is about choices. And the choice – the political choice – is: who pays? Working people? Or the oil and gas companies making huge profits from higher prices?

The Head of BP has said that this crisis is a “cash machine” for his company. But that’s a cash machine fed by working people.

So our choice, the only choice, the Labour choice is to put those profits to work. This party is always on the side of working people in times of crisis.

And Conference, I know this will shock you but the Tories aren’t on the side of our NHS either.

My Mum worked for the NHS. My sister worked for the NHS. My wife still works for the NHS. The NHS runs through my family like a stick of rock.

But I tell you what – I’m really worried about how many lives are at risk this winter.

Talking to doctors in my local hospital, I said “the NHS is on its knees, isn’t it”. They said “no Keir, it’s face down on the floor”. And the pathetic response of the Government last week left it there.

The way to get it back on its feet is with a stronger NHS workforce. That’s the main barrier to capacity right now – staff.

So as Rachel announced yesterday, we will take on an extra 7,500 medical students every year, we will double the number of district nurses, 5,000 new health visitors, 10,000 extra nursing placements.

If it’s a choice between a tax cut for those earning hundreds of thousands of pounds or supporting our NHS that is not a hard choice for us – Labour will always deliver for our NHS.

But these are just the first steps on a much bigger journey. The next Labour Government must restore our sense of collective hope. We should never be left cowering in a brace position.

It’s time for Britain to stand tall again. To believe in ourselves again. To chart a new course. And to get our future back.

Now, you may have heard some of this before. I grew up in a pebble-dashed semi. Dad was a tool-maker, Mum was a nurse, our first car was a Ford Cortina – this was the 1970s.

But there’s something else I remember about being working class in the 1970s: hope.

Not a grandiose, utopian dream, kind of hope. A hope that was ordinary. Basic. Taken for granted. Because like all families, although we had our ups and downs, my parents never doubted for one second that things would get better.

And you know what: they were right. They worked their socks off and gave me the gift of opportunity. That gift drives me to make sure no one, anywhere in this country, is held back by their circumstances.

That’s not just words – it’s the story of my life.

And I don’t think these values are special. The opportunity to get on is what everyone wants for their family. It’s more than a British value, it’s what we tell our children: “Work hard and you can achieve anything”. “Work hard and you will get a fair chance in Britain”.

My parents didn’t just believe this, it comforted them. But is it still true? I don’t think so.

After twelve long years our spirit is ground down. When I talk to working people now, they tell me they work harder and harder just to stand still. That their graft can’t provide their family with a sense of security. That they’re worried their kids won’t have a better life than them.

Conference, what does it say about Britain, when families worry like this about their children’s future?

It says an unwritten contract is broken. A contract where in return for hard work, you get on. Where your contribution is always be respected. And which reaches through the generations to say Britain will be better for your children.

That’s the deep cost of Tory failure. They keep talking about aspiration, but they don’t understand how they’ve choked it off for working people. And it gets worse.

Because the other thing people say is politics can’t do anything about it. They don’t think real change is possible anymore. And who can blame them?

Just look at what they’ve been through. They were told we’re “all in this together” – yet they paid for a mess made by bankers. They cried out for economic change in a referendum, but their calls went unanswered. They united to defeat a virus only to see the Government break all the rules that they respected.

And now, this. The biggest hit to their living standards in a century. And it turns out there is money -- for the top 1 percent.

Now, I’m not going to stand here and pretend the awful conflict in Ukraine is not the immediate spark of the cost-of-living crisis.

We will never allow Putin’s threats and imperialism to succeed. We will stand alongside Ukraine and its people fighting on the frontline of freedom. So let this entire conference say together:

Slava Ukraini!

But I will never accept that the war is an excuse for how unprepared Britain was to tackle the fallout. The war didn’t ban onshore wind. The war didn’t scrap home insulation. The war didn’t stall British nuclear energy. The Tories did that.

And in their budget last week they sent out a new message. A message that echoes around the kitchens and workplaces of families right across the country and says your struggles, your hopes, your ambitions don’t matter to us. We are not here for you. You are not our people. We are here for those at the top and the rest of you can shove off.

And Conference, make no mistake about it in one bold move on Friday the Tory Party gave up on any claim it may have had to be a party of aspiration.

So we need to get moving. That’s the other thing my background gives me: impatience. If you’re born without privilege, you don’t have time for messing around. You don’t walk around problems without fixing them. And you don’t surrender to the instincts of organisations that won’t face up to change.

As a human rights lawyer, I took on Governments who wanted to keep the barbaric practice of death by hanging. In Northern Ireland, I worked alongside others to make sure the Police Service worked for all communities. As Director of Public Prosecutions, I overhauled the handling of sexual violence cases to make them work better for victims.

And this working class impatience is what drives me in this job too.

I knew in April 2020, when I became leader of this party, we had a big task before us. We had to change our party and prepare for power all in one go. Not change for change’s sake. Change with a purpose. To make our Labour Party fit to serve our country.

That’s why we had to rip antisemitism out by its roots. Why we had to show our support for NATO is non-negotiable. Show we want business to prosper. Shed unworkable policies.

Country first, party second.

But I didn’t do any of this alone. Conference: we did it together. And it shows. We’ve taken councils in Scotland, in Wales, in every part of England from Southampton to Stevenage, Wrexham to Wolverhampton. We’ve shown Labour can win again, anywhere.

We won in Wakefield, with Simon Lightwood, our first by-election gain for a decade.

But people need more. They are crying out for change, looking for decisive leadership. They need to know we can be a reforming government with clear answers to the big challenges they face.

That we can grow the economy and raise living standards for everyone, not just a privileged few. Tackle climate change by creating new jobs, new industries, new opportunities. Redesign our public services to unleash opportunity and provide security. Restore faith in politics as a force for good. Get Britain's hope, its confidence and its future back.

So imagine we are looking back at the first term of the next Labour Government. How is Britain different? I’ll tell you. We’ve defeated the cost-of-living crisis and the clouds of anxiety have lifted. Services are there when you need them. Our economy is stable again. Business has the certainty to invest. The NHS is back in good health.

And people are starting to raise their sights. Believe in Britain again. Britain is fairer. People feel they can get on. There’s more opportunity, more affordable housing, fairer taxes, higher wages, jobs - more secure.

Families can aspire again. Look forward with hope, again.

And Britain is greener. We’re leading the world on climate change. People look at us and follow our example. New jobs, industries, technologies benefit all parts of the country.

We’re proving net-zero can be achieved, the most precious gift to the next generation is within our grasp, a safer, more prosperous world to live in.

And because we are fairer, because we are greener, we’re also more dynamic. Our entrepreneurial spirit - unleashed. New technology - improving public services. Cutting edge science and world-class services driving economic growth. And working people are respected as the people who create the wealth that drives Britain forward.

And there’s one more thing. Something important. People have started to notice it’s possible to govern with integrity. To unite rather than divide. To respect other points of view. To see that long term plans, trump short-term fixes. That decline is not inevitable.

Yes, some people will say “politicians are all the same” – but not as many.

In Grimsby a few months ago I was really struck by a woman I met. She said something to me which was really simple: “I don’t just want to survive; I want to live”. As I got the train back, that phrase went round and round in my head. “I don’t just want to survive; I want to live”.

Conference, I want to look her in the eyes after five years of a Labour government and I want to know that she, and millions of people like her, are not just surviving, they’re thriving.