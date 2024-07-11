Air stewardess breaks silence after being freed from arrest for 'attempted suicide' in Dubai following home attack

Tori Towey has spoken out after being freed. Picture: Detained in Dubai

By Kit Heren

An Emirates air stewardess has spoken out for the first time after being freed from detention in the UAE, where she had been charged with attempted suicide following multiple attacks at home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tori Towey, 28, claimed to have suffered severe physical abuse and tried to take her own life after the abuse got too much, but survived and found herself hit with a criminal charge.

She was banned from leaving the country, advocacy group Detained in Dubai said, meaning she could not return home to her native Ireland.

But Irish premier Simon Harris confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the travel ban had been lifted.

Addressing the Irish parliament, Mr Harris said: "I've just been informed that the travel ban has been lifted, that the embassy will take Tori to the airport as soon as she is ready to go and that the embassy of course will continue to follow up on the case, which is still active as of now."

He thanked the Irish embassy in the UAE for their assistance.

Now Ms Towey has broken her silence, saying that she had been "overwhelmed" by the support from well-wishers.

“Thank you for the support. I really appreciate it," she said, as reported by the Irish Sun.

Her aunt Ann said: "Life starts again. It’s all our Christmases come together, we’re so excited and can’t wait to get the two home."

Read more: Air stewardess 'trapped in Dubai and charged with attempted suicide' after being 'attacked at home'

Read more: New York student, 21, jailed for a year in Dubai after ‘gently tapping’ airport officer during 'humiliating' search

I have just spoken to Tori and her mother in the last few minutes.

The travel ban is lifted and Tori will soon be home.

I want to thank our ambassador and consular team for their work on this case. — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) July 10, 2024

Ms Towey moved out to the UAE in April last year, but her dream job soon turned sour. She said she was hospitalised after being beaten up for several hours, during which her passport was destroyed.

On getting out of hospital, she tried to replace her documents, but found there was a travel ban against her.

Tori Towey is from Ireland and moved to the UAE in 2023. Picture: Detained in Dubai

Her mother had said earlier that her daughter had gone through "the worst time of her life".

"The support from the Irish government and the Irish people has been incredible and we weren't expecting it at all," she told MailOnline.

"It's a small country and the politicians are real people.

Warning: Some readers may find the below images distressing

Ms Towey says she was abused by her husband. Picture: Detained in Dubai

Radha Stirling of Detained in Dubai said: "It’s amazing that authorities did not intervene for Tori’s protection, given the state her body was in when she was hospitalised the first time."

Ms Towey stayed in a hotel for a few days, before returning home, hoping the abuse would stop. But she she was attacked again, at which point she attempted suicide.

She survived, but when she came round she soon learned she was facing criminal charges of attempted suicide and alcohol consumption, with a court appearance on July 18.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK