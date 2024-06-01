Tories pledge £20m each for 30 towns across UK as Labour attacks plan as ‘underfunded and reckless’

1 June 2024, 09:15

The Conservatives have pledged £20m to 30 towns.
The Conservatives have pledged £20m to 30 towns. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Conservatives have pledged to give £20 million each to 30 towns across the UK if they are elected on July 4.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Under the pledge, the scheme would see local people decide how the money will be spent rather than those in Westminster.

Some of the towns proposed to be added include: Tamworth, Preston, Corby, Halifax, Bognor Regis, Newtown, Flint, Perth and Newry.

A number of the towns standing to benefit from the £20 million are in Labour-held constituencies, while Newcastle-under-Lyme - a gain for the Tories in the Red Wall in 2019 - made the list just as the former MP Aaron Bell announced he would not stand for re-election.

Mr Sunak said: "We, the Conservatives, have a plan for towns because we know they are the beating heart of our country.

"This bold action will transform 30 more towns - reviving their high streets, growing their local economies and making people feel proud of the place they call home."

However, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer hit out at the plans as a “reckless, underfunded” commitment.

Read more: 'Never again': D:Ream would snub Keir Starmer request for victory song now after 1997 New Labour regret

Read more: Diane Abbott 'free' to stand as Labour candidate in General Election, Keir Starmer confirms

Rishi Sunak has pledged £20m each to 30 towns across the UK if the Tories are elected.
Rishi Sunak has pledged £20m each to 30 towns across the UK if the Tories are elected. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to LBC’s Matthew Wright, Conservative candidate Andrew Griffith said of the plans: “Often [towns] they miss out a little bit, a lot of the money flows into our big urban areas.

“We’re putting £20 million for each of 30 towns, so a significant amount of money, will be decided by local people, not Whitehall, but by boards of local businesses, working with civic leaders in those communities across the whole United Kingdom - lots of people when they hear levelling-up think the north.

“Thirty of these towns, improve their high street, improve safety and security, a bit of regeneration, bring people back into the town centres, fix that one shop that’s been closed for years.”

Keir Starmer has said 'wealth creation' is his number one priority.
Keir Starmer has said 'wealth creation' is his number one priority. Picture: Alamy

The Tories said the cost of funding the additional 30 towns would be around £600m per year, which the party has dubbed as “affordable” under its plans to clamp down on tax avoidance.

It comes as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that “wealth creation” is his top priority.

Sir Keir will on Saturday announce a number of proposed employment support and welfare benefits reforms aimed at increasing the employment rate from 75% to 80%.

The Labour leader said in a statement: "The first step of my Labour government will be to create economic stability, which means getting a grip of the spiralling welfare bill that's gone out of control under the Tories.

"We will set about, within days of a future government, reforming work support to get more people into work."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former US first lady Michelle Obama’s mother Marian Robinson

Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, dies aged 86

Donald Trump

Donald Trump heads for ballot box reckoning after conviction

Election campaigns on Saturday.

General Election LIVE: Labour and Conservatives to launch election ‘battle’ buses as campaign enters second weekend

The Horizon system is reportedly expected to run in the Post Office for another five years.

Scandal-hit Horizon system may ‘operate in Post Office branches for another five years’

Donald Trump

Trump tries to move past guilty verdict by attacking criminal justice system

Boris Johnson has backed Donald Trump after he was found guilty

'It was a machine-gun, mob-style hit job': Boris Johnson backs Donald Trump after guilty verdict in hush money trial

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her summer tour

'I'm completely heartsick': Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour to 'be with family and friends'

Exclusive
D:Ream would snub a request from Keir Starmer to use their song.

'Never again': D:Ream would snub Keir Starmer request for victory song now after 1997 New Labour regret

Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Robert Pickton

Killer Robert Pickton, who took victims to pig farm, dies after prison attack

Amie Gray was stabbed to death on Friday night

Man, 20, charged with murder after personal trainer, 34, stabbed to death on Bournemouth beach

Congress Israel

US leaders invite Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress

Joe Biden

Joe Biden says Hamas ‘no longer capable’ of another major attack against Israel

The bodies of Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie, 12 have been found

'Sadly missed and never forgotten': Family pay tribute to father and son who went missing on walk in Scottish Highlands

Joe Biden said Hamas is "no longer capable" of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel

Joe Biden outlines Israel's ceasefire and hostage proposal to Hamas: 'It's time to end this war'

Micah Richards told a court he "grappled" with a man who is accused of headbutting his punditry partner Roy Keane

Micah Richards ‘grappled’ with man accused of headbutting Roy Keane but denies being his 'puppy'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charles and Andrew are said to be in a row over the Royal Lodge

King Charles 'threatens to cut ties with Prince Andrew for good' if he refuses to 'downsize' in Royal Lodge row
PORTUGAL-PLANE-AIRPORT-RYANAIR

Spain fines Ryanair, Easyjet and other budget airlines €150m over 'abusive' cabin bag and seating charges
Torch relay

Preliminary terrorism charges filed against man accused of Olympics attack plan

Germany Stabbing

German police officer among six injured in knife attack

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower after being found guilty over hush-money charges

Donald Trump labels ‘conflicted’ judge ‘the devil’ as he vows to appeal guilty verdict in hush money trial
French security service foils Paris Olympic terror plot targeting football events

Teenager arrested after French security services foil Paris Olympic terror plot targeting football events
Paris Olympics

Security authorities foil plan to attack football events during Paris Olympics

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Donald Trump returns to campaign trail after 34 guilty verdicts

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Israeli forces ‘find Hamas weapons and tunnels’ during push into central Rafah

Sweden ABBA Royal Order

‘Outstanding’ Abba members receive knighthoods from Sweden’s King

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate's Colonel’s Review will be ‘the best yet,' military chiefs say. (L) The Princess of Wales and the Queen travel along The Mall, during last year's Trooping the Colour parade

Trooping the Colour rehearsal will be ‘the best yet,’ army chiefs say, despite Kate's absence due to cancer treatment
Kate will take part in the ceremony next month

Kate will not take part in Colonel's Review ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony next month, palace confirms
King to take part in Trooping the Colour ceremony but will inspect soldiers from carriage

King to take part in Trooping the Colour ceremony but will inspect soldiers from carriage

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit