Exclusive

Tories 'discussed freedom of movement for under-30s with the EU', German ambassador says

22 August 2024, 19:25

Head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the German Ambassador, Miguel Berger, speaking on LBC
Head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the German Ambassador, Miguel Berger, speaking on LBC. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Miguel Berger the German ambassador to the United Kingdom has told LBC that the former Conservative government discussed freedom of movement for the under-30s with the EU.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to Ben Kentish on LBC, the Ambassador addressed the rumours that free movement curbs could be relaxed under an EU reset.

This is despite the fact that the government has repeatedly said it has no plans to introduce a free movement deal with young people.

When the Ambassador was asked about the possibility of establishing a youth mobility scheme between the EU and the UK, he said: "There are many misunderstandings about what a youth mobility scheme really means.

"So what we are talking about is really a relatively modest number of young people, who would have the possibility between 18 and 30 years old, to study, to work, to live in the European Union, and in the United Kingdom.

"But it would be a limited number for a limited amount of time, let's say two years, three years, four years.

"So it has nothing to do with migration. The numbers are limited. It is not freedom of movement through the back door, because the governments would maintain control. It's based on a visa process. It's based on requirements.

"So I think we need to bring this debate, really, to to another point where we can say this is something we should offer to young people.

German Ambassador Miguel Berger speaks to Ben Kentish

"Young people are suffering the consequences of Brexit, and we want young people to have the possibility to live and to work, to stay sometime in Europe, in the United Kingdom, but it is not migration and the numbers are controlled."

When questioned whether it would be open to all under 30s, the Ambassador responded: "It would be specifically capped at a certain number.

"It can be done on the basis of criteria that certain professions are allowed, certain areas are allowed.."

He went on to explain that under the Tory government, potential plans were in motion.

The Ambassador said: "So what we have so far, I think that's also important for your listeners. What we have is a proposal, which was done by the European Union in Spring, and it was presented to the former government, and we discussed it.

"The response was that there is an openness to discuss it with Germany, with France, with Denmark. And we said, yes, we would like to do that, but with the whole European Union.

"It's also very important to underline that the United Kingdom already has youth mobility schemes with Australia, with Canada, even with San Marino and other small places.

"So it's nothing new. It works fine, and it has nothing to do with migration. I think that is something I really want to underline."

However, today a government spokesperson said: “We are not considering an EU-wide youth mobility scheme and there will be no return to freedom of movement.”

Read More: 'Game-changing' Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab gets the green light - but it won't be available on the NHS

Read More: Sick scammers use fake live-streams to cash in on funeral of Southport stabbing victim

Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously laid out plans to "make Brexit work" instead of seeking to rejoin the single market, customs union or the European Union
Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously laid out plans to "make Brexit work" instead of seeking to rejoin the single market, customs union or the European Union. Picture: Getty

Yet the ambassador expressed hope that the situation may change.

He said: "I would not rule out anything...and I'm sure the government doesn't want to rule anything out. We will have a new commission in Brussels and I'm sure the Prime Minister will meet the commission, President Ms Von der Leyen in the coming weeks and months, and then we will start talking.

"I think this is really to put it in the right dimension. This is really important.

"But I think it's really important to underline that this it is not freedom of movement through the back door. It's limited.

"People come and they will leave again. And I think this is really to put it in the right dimension. This is really important."

When asked about Keir Starmer's government and whether there had been a shift in attitude, he added: "We had a very successful summit of the European political community in Blenheim, where the Prime Minister spoke about resetting the relationship with the European Union.

"So we very clearly feel there is a willingness of the new government to engage and to cooperate on a broad range of issues, which might include migration."

When prompted as to whether there was more cooperation than under the last government, the Ambassador added: "I would say there is more openness to engage."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

This photo provided by Pfizer shows a packaging for the company’s updated Covid vaccine

FDA approves updated Covid vaccines as summer wave continues across US

A person holds a 2,492-carat diamond which was found in Botswana

Botswana uncovers huge 2,492-carat diamond that could be one of the biggest ever

Jermaine Jenas

'There's two sides to every story': Jermaine Jenas breaks silence after being fired from Match of the Day

Venezuela Election

Venezuela’s Supreme Court certifies Maduro’s claims he won presidential election

Protesters march during a demonstration outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Police ready for final day of protests at DNC after night of no arrests

Forensic officers near a property in Barnard Road in Gorton, Manchester.

Manchester triple stabbing suspect sectioned, as one woman dead and two other victims seriously injured

In this photograph made available by the Serbian Ministry of Interior, Serbian Police officers search a bank of the Drina River near the town of Ljubovija, Serbia

Baby among migrants who drowned crossing river from Serbia to Bosnia

Taliban fighters celebrate the third anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban publish vice laws that ban women’s voices and bare faces in public

The year 6 teacher at Trinity St Mary’s school in Chelmsford, Essex, claimed she was unfairly dismissed over the incident

Primary school teacher sacked for gross misconduct after calling class 'chattering monkeys'

Andrew Tate (front) and his brother Tristan Tate (back R) speak to journalists after having been released from detention in Bucharest, Romania on March 12, 2024

Andrew Tate placed under house arrest after court appearance amid new charges involving minors

The assault took place at Manchester Airport

Three police officers hurt after being assaulted at Manchester Airport, as three people arrested and one tasered

A rescue team work at a site of a small aircraft crash in Chachoengsao province, Thailand (Chachoengsao Public Relations Department/AP)

Plane crashes into swamp in Thailand with all nine on board believed dead

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee

Kamala Harris will accept Democrats nomination on final night of DNC

Jonathan and Judy Bloomer

'Our only comfort is they're still together': Family of 'inspirational' couple killed in superyacht tragedy pay tribute

Members of a people-smuggling ring have been jailed after attempting to transport two migrants into the UK

British pensioner among people smugglers jailed for attempting to transport Afghan migrants into UK in boot of a car

A protester clashes with the police during a rally against controversial changes to election laws that could further enhance the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo, at the parliamen

Indonesia cancels ratification of election law changes after thousands protest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bodyworn footage captured the moment father-of-three Luke Moran tried to smash a police van window during the disorder in Southport

Southport stabbing sees dad-of-three jailed after violent disorder left officer 'fearing for his life'
Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC

Match of the Day pundit and One Show presenter Jermaine Jenas sacked over complaints of 'inappropriate behaviour'
Tributes have come in for Mike Lynch

Tributes paid to tech tycoon Mike Lynch after 5 bodies recovered from superyacht, as daughter, 18, remains missing
Participants in a protest by the "Citizens’ Initiative for a Potsdam without a Garrison Church” stand in front of the building with signs to mark the opening of the tower of the Garrison Church in Pot

Protests as German president inaugurates rebuilt tower of church with Nazi links

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'
The numbers of migrants successfully claiming asylum has reached the highest levels since records began

Number of immigrants granted asylum at record high as annual small boat crossings fall, figures show
Louise Haigh said that local traffic restrictions were not a matter for central government

Transport Secretary gives green light for 20mph zones across the UK

The German corvette FGS Braunschweig on the Thames

German warship blasts Darth Vader theme on the Thames

Leela Devi, centre, with her arms outstretched, wails after hearing of her husband Chiranjeevi’s death

At least 18 people killed in Indian factory explosion

The Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion

French destroyer rescues 29 mariners from oil tanker attacked in Red Sea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet
King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit