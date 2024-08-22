Exclusive

Tories 'discussed freedom of movement for under-30s with the EU', German ambassador says

Head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the German Ambassador, Miguel Berger, speaking on LBC. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Miguel Berger the German ambassador to the United Kingdom has told LBC that the former Conservative government discussed freedom of movement for the under-30s with the EU.

Speaking to Ben Kentish on LBC, the Ambassador addressed the rumours that free movement curbs could be relaxed under an EU reset.

This is despite the fact that the government has repeatedly said it has no plans to introduce a free movement deal with young people.

When the Ambassador was asked about the possibility of establishing a youth mobility scheme between the EU and the UK, he said: "There are many misunderstandings about what a youth mobility scheme really means.

"So what we are talking about is really a relatively modest number of young people, who would have the possibility between 18 and 30 years old, to study, to work, to live in the European Union, and in the United Kingdom.

"But it would be a limited number for a limited amount of time, let's say two years, three years, four years.

"So it has nothing to do with migration. The numbers are limited. It is not freedom of movement through the back door, because the governments would maintain control. It's based on a visa process. It's based on requirements.

"So I think we need to bring this debate, really, to to another point where we can say this is something we should offer to young people.



"Young people are suffering the consequences of Brexit, and we want young people to have the possibility to live and to work, to stay sometime in Europe, in the United Kingdom, but it is not migration and the numbers are controlled."

When questioned whether it would be open to all under 30s, the Ambassador responded: "It would be specifically capped at a certain number.

"It can be done on the basis of criteria that certain professions are allowed, certain areas are allowed.."

He went on to explain that under the Tory government, potential plans were in motion.

The Ambassador said: "So what we have so far, I think that's also important for your listeners. What we have is a proposal, which was done by the European Union in Spring, and it was presented to the former government, and we discussed it.

"The response was that there is an openness to discuss it with Germany, with France, with Denmark. And we said, yes, we would like to do that, but with the whole European Union.

"It's also very important to underline that the United Kingdom already has youth mobility schemes with Australia, with Canada, even with San Marino and other small places.

"So it's nothing new. It works fine, and it has nothing to do with migration. I think that is something I really want to underline."

However, today a government spokesperson said: “We are not considering an EU-wide youth mobility scheme and there will be no return to freedom of movement.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously laid out plans to "make Brexit work" instead of seeking to rejoin the single market, customs union or the European Union. Picture: Getty

Yet the ambassador expressed hope that the situation may change.

He said: "I would not rule out anything...and I'm sure the government doesn't want to rule anything out. We will have a new commission in Brussels and I'm sure the Prime Minister will meet the commission, President Ms Von der Leyen in the coming weeks and months, and then we will start talking.

"I think this is really to put it in the right dimension. This is really important.

"But I think it's really important to underline that this it is not freedom of movement through the back door. It's limited.

"People come and they will leave again. And I think this is really to put it in the right dimension. This is really important."

When asked about Keir Starmer's government and whether there had been a shift in attitude, he added: "We had a very successful summit of the European political community in Blenheim, where the Prime Minister spoke about resetting the relationship with the European Union.

"So we very clearly feel there is a willingness of the new government to engage and to cooperate on a broad range of issues, which might include migration."

When prompted as to whether there was more cooperation than under the last government, the Ambassador added: "I would say there is more openness to engage."