Tories water down key National Service plan a day after manifesto launch

12 June 2024, 11:02 | Updated: 12 June 2024, 11:26

Teenagers who complete military service under the Tories’ proposed national service scheme will only serve in the armed forces for 25 days.
Teenagers who complete military service under the Tories’ proposed national service scheme will only serve in the armed forces for 25 days. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The Conservative Party have watered down their National Service plan a day after launching their manifesto.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Teenagers who complete military service under the Tories’ proposed national service scheme will now only serve in the armed forces for 25 days, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said.

It comes a day after the Tories published their election manifesto which said teenagers would have to serve “a year-long full-time placement in the armed forces or cyber defence”.

The manifesto also described a "civic service" option that would see 18-year-olds volunteer in the community as a special constable, NHS responder or RNLI volunteer for one weekend a month (25 days a year).

The plan would make national service compulsory for 18-year-olds.

But now the Tories have rowed back on these plans.

Asked if there was accommodation or training resources to facilitate 30,000 new members of the armed forces each year, Mr Shapps told Good Morning Britain: “From a defence secretary’s point of view, the very concept of being able to introduce 30,000 people for experience, they’re not going to be – this is 25 days in a year thing.”

Teenagers who complete military service under the Tories’ proposed national service scheme will only serve in the armed forces for 25 days, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said.
Teenagers who complete military service under the Tories’ proposed national service scheme will only serve in the armed forces for 25 days, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Rishi Sunak says he had to 'go without' Sky TV as a child so his parents could send him to boarding school

He added: “The reason why this is, I think, so important is it is a commitment to do exactly that, to build the accommodation, to find the space to ensure that we can do it.

“It’s not as you present it, 30,000 people for over an entire year. It’s 25 days a year for those 30,000 – and I think those places will be massively sought after.

“And if we don’t think that we can ever expand our footprint, in other words attract more people into the armed services, then that would really be a problem.

“Instead, what we’ve done is come up with a plan with how we’ll fund it as well. We’ve actually described the funding for this as well.

“And I think it’s, from a defence secretary’s point of view, it’s a wonderful idea to introduce more people to serving the country, so of course it solves problems for me.”

Read more: ‘It’s desperately grave’: Former Tory minister Jo Johnson says party is heading for ‘very heavy defeat’ at election

Labour frontbencher Jonathan Ashworth, said Mr Shapps had “completely blown up” the Prime Minster’s flagship manifesto commitment.

He said: “This is what happens when you have a Conservative Party making up policy as it goes along, and working out how much their pledges will cost the taxpayer after they’ve already been announced.

“It is a symbol of the utter desperation at the heart of this Conservative campaign, and the chaos at the heart of their government.”

He added: “When the Tories can’t even decide between themselves from one day to the next what their flagship policy is supposed to deliver, it is clear that all Rishi Sunak offers is five more years of chaos, a scattergun of unfunded pledges, and the £4,800 more on family mortgages that will result.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A close-up of Peter R de Vries

Three men convicted of murdering Dutch investigative reporter in 2021

Holidaymakers were relieved on Wednesday as flights to Palma on the island of Mallorca resumed a day after the airport was flooded in heavy storms.

Holiday relief as flights from Palma de Mallorca Airport resume after flooding

Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference

Macron urges moderate politicians to regroup to defeat far right in elections

Dr Michael Mosley's body was found after an extensive search

'I was just 50m from him most days': Local volunteer's sorrow after leading four-day search for Dr Michael Mosley

A Chinese electric car on show

EU threatens to raise tariffs on Chinese electric car imports

A show of support for Palestinians

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel with Gaza ceasefire talks on knife-edge

The Kaaba building surrounded by pilgrims

More than 1.5m Muslims arrive in Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage

Older and frail patients will be given "health MOTs" at the entrance of emergency departments to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

Over-65s to be offered 'health MOTs' at hospital entrances to free up A&E departments

Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay

Report cites sexual violence by Israeli forces and Palestinian militants

Exclusive
Paul Norton is principal of Kings Monkton

'It's a tax on parents': Headteacher urges Keir Starmer to rethink private school VAT plans

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin

North Korean leader Kim hails Russian ties as Putin reportedly plans visit

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reacts after something is thrown towards him on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley

Man charged with threatening behaviour after missiles hurled at Nigel Farage on campaign bus

A firefighter on the horizon after an explosion near the Lebanese border

Rockets fired from Lebanon after Israel kills Hezbollah commander

The neighbour of one of the two 12-year-olds found guilty of stabbing Shawn Seesahai (right) to death with a machete has described the boy as 'twisted in the head'.

Neighbour of 12-year-old knife murderer erected barbed wire, metal bars to keep 'twisted in the head' boy out

Exclusive
Grant Shapps has praised Rishi Sunak's 'aspirational' family

'It's the story of Britain': Grant Shapps hails 'aspirational' Sunak family after PM reveals he didn't have Sky as a child
Simon Cheng

Hong Kong invokes new law to cancel passports of six UK-based activists

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer speaks with pupils as he visits Whale Hill Primary School, June 11, 2024

'VAT on our school puts us at considerable risk of closure': Private school principal's letter to Labour's Sir Keir Starmer
Michaela Danso, 46, died in a jet ski crash on her honeymoon in Dubai

Barrister given only ‘basic instructions’ and no helmet died after jet ski crash on Dubai honeymoon, inquest hears
Rishi Sunak Launches The Conservative Party's General Election Manifesto

General Election LIVE: Greens to push tax hikes for wealthy in manifesto launch

The UK economy failed to grow in April

UK economy fails to grow in wet April, official figures show

Flights were grounded at Palma Airport on Tuesday

Flights grounded at major Spanish tourist destination, as airport runway floods amid heavy storms
Mohammed Aslam and Mohammed Nazir

Father and son who hired hijab-wearing female assassin for revenge killing face life sentences
Israel Palestinians

UN says violence against children in conflict reached extreme levels in 2023

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica

Rory McIlroy calls off divorce from wife Erica after 'resolving differences' in stunning U-turn just days before US Open
Rishi Sunak said D-Day commemorations 'ran over'

Rishi Sunak says he had to 'go without' Sky TV as a child so his parents could send him to boarding school
Andrea Leadson struggled to tell Ben Kentish more about the a key pledge in the Tories' new manifesto

Health minister Andrea Leadsom fails to provide detail on social care cap proposed in new Conservative manifesto

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit