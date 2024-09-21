Tornado blows down trees as it sweeps through Hampshire, with storm warnings across southern England and Wales

21 September 2024, 07:34

A tornado swept through a part of Hampshire on Friday
A tornado swept through a part of Hampshire on Friday. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A tornado has swept through Hampshire, with trees blown over, as storm warnings come into force across much of southern England and Wales for the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Doorbell video and images shared online showed a tree being knocked down, and damage to properties in the town of Aldershot.

The tornado and storm research organisation said that it tracked the tornado moving through the area for just over a mile on Friday at around midday.

No one was thought to be hurt, despite the property damage. Rushmoor Council, the local authority, said that locals should call the emergency services if they saw any trees they thought were dangerous.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters are part of a joint response at an incident in Aldershot after a number of properties and trees were damaged in strong winds.

Read more: Exact date Britain set to be battered by 'monster' 800-mile storm as Atlantic jet stream sweeps in

Read more: Exact days thunderstorms and lightning are set to batter the UK with up to 70mm of rainfall expected

"Crews from Rushmoor and Surrey Fire and Rescue Services were first called shortly after midday and are working closely with partner agencies to make the scene safe."

It comes as storms gather across much of the country over the weekend, bringing to an end a spell of warm weather at the end of summer.

A weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers is in force across much of southern England and Wales.

The Met Office said people should expect damage to buildings as a result of lightning strikes, disruption to public transport and flooding within the affected areas.

The yellow warning, which covers all of Wales and southwest England, the Midlands and parts of southeast and northern England, came into effect at 1am and lasts until midnight on Sunday.

A huge storm lashes Cirencester on Friday
A huge storm lashes Cirencester on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Another weather warning for rain will come into force on Sunday for Wales and central south-west England.

Affected areas could see between 50mm and 70mm of rainfall over a few hours, accompanied by hail and frequent lightning.

The stormy weather follows a warm, dry spell as temperatures reached 25C in Inverness on Wednesday while southeast England saw the same high on Thursday, according to the forecaster.

The Met Office's chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: "The warnings cover the areas of the country most at risk of seeing thunderstorms but not everyone within a warning area will experience a thunderstorm. For many much of the time it will remain dry."

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for much of southern and western England
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for much of southern and western England. Picture: Met Office

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said the wet weather is expected to continue into next week, with the forecaster weighing issuing another warning for Monday.

"The area of persistent and at times heavy rain that we are expecting to have developed by the end of Sunday will most likely continue for some parts of southern UK through at least the first part of Monday, before starting to clear eastwards," he said.

"By this time, however, confidence falls sharply in terms of both its exact location and rainfall amounts."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Indonesia New Zealand Kidnapped Pilot

Separatist rebels release New Zealand pilot after 19 months captive in Papua

Mohammed Al Fayed

Fulham 'protected' female players from Al Fayed, as ex-manager says sex assault claims were 'no surprise'

South Carolina Execution

Inmate dies by lethal injection in South Carolina’s first execution in 13 years

Lebanon Israel Exploding Pagers

Weaponising ordinary devices violates international law, UN rights chief says

Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Sri Lankans vote in election to decide how nation recovers from economic crisis

Baldwin Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin urges judge to stand by Rust involuntary manslaughter dismissal

Angela Rayner has committed to making "irreversible" changes to devolution laws

Angela Rayner vows to make 'irreversible' changes in 'devolution revolution' for northern England

Election 2024 Voting Begins

First in-person votes cast in US presidential election

People gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Hezbollah confirms death of top military official in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who actor David Graham has died

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who voice actor David Graham dies aged 99

An aerial view of Three Mile Island in the US

Infamous US nuclear site Three Mile Island to reopen in deal with Microsoft

People and rescuers gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

At least 14 killed and 60 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut

People gather near a damaged building at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Israel’s military says its strike on Beirut killed senior Hezbollah official

A youth plays with a ring at the end of a wire inside a school where people displaced by gang violence have taken refuge for over a year in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti’s insecurity worsening as gangs seize more territory – UN rights expert

Auriol Grey leaving the Royal Courts of Justice after having her conviction for the manslaughter of Celia Ward overturned

Disabled woman, 50, wrongly jailed for causing cyclist's death applies for compensation after 'untold pain'

Courthouse Shooting Kentucky

Kentucky sheriff charged with murdering judge in courthouse

Latest News

See more Latest News

Remains of the Titan submersible on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean

Things to know about this week’s evidence on the Titan sub disaster

The Israeli army detain a person in the West Bank town of Qabatiya during a raid

Israeli soldiers ‘pushed lifeless bodies’ from rooftops during West Bank raid

Cinnamon the capybara has finally been found.

Cinnamon the runaway capybara found in Telford pond

Election 2024 Trump

Report finds communication failures before Trump assassination attempt

Lucy Letby is Britain's most prolific child serial killer

Child serial killer Lucy Letby will challenge latest conviction in court next month

Basalt Cliffs beach, Reynishverfi, Gardar, Myrdalur, Southern Iceland

Police shoot rare polar bear spotted outside cottage in Iceland village

"Trailblazing" actress Cleo Sylvestre has died aged 79

Grange Hill star Cleo Sylvestre dies aged 79 as tributes paid to trailblazing actress

Netherlands Stabbing

Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Rotterdam suspected of terrorist motive

Steven Wilson suffered several injuries when convicted murderer Patrick Chandler attacked him “out of the blue” in July 2018

Convicted burglar handed £5.5m payout after being stabbed 16 times in prison canteen and left with kitchen phobia
Robert Jenrick Launches His Bid To Be The Next Conservative Party Leader

Social housing should be focused on ‘people who have been here for a long time’, Robert Jenrick tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit