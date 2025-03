Manhunt underway after 12 injured in shooting in Toronto

Canadian Police say at least 12 people have been injured after a shooting at a bar in Toronto. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A manhunt is underway in Canada after a shooting a bar in Toronto.

Police say at least 12 people were injured last night, with their injuries ranging from minor to critical.

The incident happened in the Scarborough area of the city.

They say the suspect fled the scene in a silver car, and remains at large.