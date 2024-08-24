Torrential rain causes more chaos after Storm Lilian batters UK to start bank holiday weekend

Torrential rain causes more chaos after Storm Lilian batters UK to start bank holiday weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Torrential rain is bringing chaos to the start of the bank holiday weekend as Storm Lilian caused havoc across the country.

The Met Office issued a yellow "danger to life" warning, alerting of heavy rain covering much of the southeast from 6am until 1pm on Saturday.

The warning covers an area stretching from the Isle of Wight across to Ipswich, Suffolk, and also includes London.

The Met Office said the pouring rain could also see thunder as temperatures peak in the high teens.

Some parts of the UK could see between 50mm and 70mm of rain on Saturday.

Storm Lilian hits Hastings, Sussex. Picture: Alamy

It follows widespread travel disruption caused by Storm Lilian on Friday.

The warning comes ahead of what could be the busiest August bank holiday on the roads on record.

The RAC estimates 19.2 million leisure trips by car will be made over the weekend, with 3.2 million on Friday alone.

This is the highest since the motoring services company began recording data for the summer bank holiday in 2015.

Liam Eslick, a meteorologist at the Met Office, told the PA news agency: "With that yellow warning, expect some small travel disruption.

"I know it's the start of the bank holiday so people may be out and about trying to get to their holiday destinations.

"We do say take care when driving on roads, stick to the main roads where you can because more local tracks could see some surface water.

"So do take care when travelling around through Saturday morning."

The heaviest of the rain is expected to move away around mid-afternoon, but showers will linger around central and southeast England, as well as western Scotland.

A wind warning was in place across northern England and North Wales until 11am on Friday, with Storm Lilian bringing widespread travel disruption including delayed and cancelled flights.

The Chevron Stage suffers damage from Storm Lilian at Bramham Park at the Leeds Festival. Picture: Alamy

"Winds aren't expected to be too much of an issue on Saturday though," said Mr Eslick."It's mainly going to be the rain.

"Winds will be pretty light in the south of England, though you may get the odd gust around the very far South East through the English Channel.

"But mainland is going to be pretty light."

Moving into Sunday, conditions are expected to ease - though some showers are forecast in the east, Northern England and southern Scotland.

Winds will pick up once again and it will be blustery for much of the UK.

But, according to the Met Office, this will not be as strong as the winds on Friday morning.

Looking ahead to the Bank Holiday Monday, Mr Eslick said: "Monday looks like the best of the days. "There will be more in the way of some sunshine and winds are expected to ease.

"It will be a lot calmer coming into the Bank Holiday Monday and it will be nice to have that extra day this weekend to enjoy."