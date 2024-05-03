'He did not deserve to die the way he did' Family pays tribute to man whose headless torso was found in nature reserve

The family of Stuart Everett have paid tribute to him. Picture: GMP/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The family of Stuart Everett, 67, whose headless torso was found in a nature reserve in Salford have paid tribute to him, saying he "did not deserve to die the way he did".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"We as a family are united in our grief over the devastating news of Stuart's untimely death and the manner in which he died," the family said in a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police.

"He was a unique and endearing character who always put his family and many friends first.

"He loved his food, his garden, his music and a flutter on the horses, we have been overwhelmed with the messages of support and are thankful that so many people thought so much of him.

"He did not deserve to die the way he did and will be eternally missed. RIP."

On Monday, Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, were charged with murder.

The family of Stuart Everett have thanked the public for their ‘overwhelming’ messages of support. Picture: GMP

Mr Everett is believed to have died at an address in the Winton area of the city at the end of March.

The torso - consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh - had been wrapped in clear plastic and was discovered by a passer-by in Kersal Dale on April 4.

Parts of his body have been subsequently found in four different areas of the city, including in an alleyway close to railway lines off Worsley Road.

Read more: More human remains found in Salford after two men were arrested on suspicion of murder following torso discovery

Forensic officers at Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester, where a major investigation has been launched after human remains were found. Picture: Alamy

Searches are continuing across Salford at sites at Blackleach Reservoir, Linneyshaw Colliery Wood, Bridgewater Canal, and a house in the Winton area of the city. Police said they also remain at a warehouse in Bury.

Polchowski and Majerkiewicz, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, were remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

They will next appear in court on July 18th for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A provisional trial date has been set for March 3.

A member of the public who found an 'unknown item wrapped in plastic' in April. Picture: Alamy