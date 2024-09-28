'Deeply sorry' Tory chair set to apologise for election humiliation before conference leadership battles

28 September 2024, 22:01

Richard Fuller, interim chair of the Conservatives, will say he is 'deeply sorry' for the Tories' election humiliation in July as he opens their first conference in opposition for 15 years.
Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The interim chair of the Conservatives will say he is 'deeply sorry' for the Tories' election humiliation in July as he opens their first conference in opposition for 15 years.

Richard Fuller will tell delegates in Birmingham that the parliamentary party "needs to learn and has to change", and is also expected to announce details of a review into the general election.

The first conference since the election defeat in July will see the contest for the party leadership feature prominently.

Kemi Badenoch, Robert Jenrick, James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat will all have an opportunity to address the conference - which will run until Wednesday - and their campaigns will be lobbying MPs before parliamentarians pick the final two on October 10.

The final result will be declared on November 2.

Mr Fuller is expected to say: "I am profoundly sorry to you, the members of the Conservative Party.

London, UK. 09th July, 2024. Richard Fuller, MP, Conservative Party Member of Parliament for North Bedfordshire and former Economic Secretary to the Treasury
Picture: Alamy

"To our activists. To our current and former councillors, police and crime commissioners and mayors who found their strong local records of service were dominated by negative national headlines.

"To Conservative voters and to the country at large for the consequence: a reckless, ideological socialist government with a huge majority based on a paltry share of the electorate.

"I am deeply sorry."

As well as pledging that the parliamentary party "will change", Mr Fuller is also expected to touch on the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK, who both took seats from the Tories at the general election.

Party leader Rishi Sunak and all four candidates vying to be his successor all arrived in Birmingham on Saturday ahead of the conference starting.
Picture: Alamy

"The Liberal Democrats have already said they will cosy up to Labour whenever they can," he will say.

"And what of Reform? Well, we gave them oxygen. We gave them space. We will take both back."

Party leader Rishi Sunak and all four candidates vying to be his successor all arrived in Birmingham on Saturday ahead of the conference starting.

