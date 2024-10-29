Breaking News

Former Tory MP carried out 'brazen and drunken' sexual misconduct in parliament bar, panel finds

29 October 2024, 11:31 | Updated: 29 October 2024, 12:08

Aaron Bell has been reprimanded for alleged "brazen and drunken" sexual misconduct
Aaron Bell has been reprimanded for alleged "brazen and drunken" sexual misconduct. Picture: Parliament official portrait

By Flaminia Luck

Parliament's standards watchdog has reprimanded former Conservative MP Aaron Bell for "brazen and drunken" sexual misconduct.

A panel concluded the former MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, who stood down at the election in July, "abused his position of power" by touching a woman "on her left thigh, waist and bottom inappropriately and without her consent" while in one of Parliament's bars in December 2023.

Had Mr Bell still been an MP, the panel said it would have considered suspending him from Parliament "for a significant period".

The former MP has apologised, adding he did not intend to cause any distress.

Aaron Bell has apologised adding he did not intend to cause any distress
Aaron Bell has apologised adding he did not intend to cause any distress. Picture: Alamy

'Disappointed'

Responding to the finding that he had breached Parliament's rules on sexual misconduct, the former MP said in a statement: "I am disappointed at the outcome of the investigation but have chosen not to appeal the findings of the Commissioner."I apologise for any upset caused to the complainant and wish to make it clear that I did not intend to cause any distress.

"This investigation was one of the reasons I chose not to seek re-election at the general election - I have let down the loyal members of my association and thank them for the support they gave me as a Member of Parliament.

"I would also like to apologise to the people of Newcastle-under-Lyme, whom it was an honour to serve.

"This has been a difficult time for my family and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this time."

Mr Bell told the investigation that he had been "clearly dunk", having previously been at other drinks receptions before going to Stranger's Bar, where he joined the complainant and two witnesses.

According to the panel's report, he proceeded to touch her thigh, waist and bottom, causing her "shock, humiliation and fear".

The panel rejected Mr Bell's claim that there had been "mutual flirting", something that had been denied by the complainant, with the Standards Commissioner noting it "would not justify touching without specific consent" in any case.

Although Mr Bell chose not to appeal the finding against him, the commissioner referred his case to the independent panel to decide on the appropriate sanction.

The panel noted that his misconduct was aggravated by the fact he "abused his position over power over the complainant" as both an MP and, at the time, an assistant government whip.

It also found the complainant felt "targeted" as she was "young, female and a junior member of staff who would risk considerable adverse impacts on her career if she made a complaint".

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-POLITICS-EU-BREXIT-VOTE
Aaron Bell was found to have harassed a woman while in one of Parliament's bars in December 2023. Picture: Getty

The report added: "It does not reduce the seriousness of the conduct that it took place in a bar.

"No matter how the respondent or others may view that environment, it is in the workplace and is governed by rules and policies on appropriate behaviour.

"Any Member of Parliament in that setting remains a person with particular power and authority. Indeed, sexual misconduct such as this, which is both brazen and drunken, makes the conduct more serious as the level of threat is increased."

As well as noting that Mr Bell would have faced a significant suspension had he still been an MP, the panel said it would have also recommended indefinitely suspending his parliamentary pass had he been eligible for one as a former MP, but he had not served a long enough term to be entitled to one.

It concluded that "the contents of this report will stand as a published reprimand for the respondent's misconduct".

