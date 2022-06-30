Tory whip quits post saying he 'drank too much' amid 'groping' allegations

30 June 2022, 20:21 | Updated: 30 June 2022, 21:03

Christopher Pincher has resigned following his behaviour at the Carlton Club
Christopher Pincher has resigned following his behaviour at the Carlton Club. Picture: UK Parliament/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Conservative deputy chief whip has resigned, saying he "drank far too much" after groping allegations were made against him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christopher Pincher sent a letter of resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which he admitted he had "embarrassed myself and other people" by drinking "far too much".

Reports said allegations were made to the chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris that Mr Pincher groped two men at a Piccadilly members club on Wednesday night.

The Times reported Mr Heaton-Harris spoke to the alleged victims and then Mr Pincher himself.

The MP resigned his post as deputy chief whip, writing to the Prime Minister: "Last night I drank far too much.

"I've embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned.

Read more: Putin's made more than 30 nuke threats during Ukraine invasion, Boris tells LBC

Read more: Boris: Sadiq Khan needs to 'grip' Met Police problems in same way I slashed crime figures

"I think the right think to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as Deputy Chief Whip.

"I owe it to you and the people I've caused upset to, to do this.

"I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full support from the back benches, and I wish you all the best as you deal with the aftershocks of COVID and the challenges of international inflation.

"It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty's Government."

Christopher Pincher said he drank "far too much"
Christopher Pincher said he drank "far too much". Picture: UK Parliament

Mr Pincher has been the MP for Tamworth, Staffordshire, for 10 years.

He served as a minister under Theresa May.

The Sun reports his resignation is over his behaviour at the Carlton Club, a Tory Party private members club in London.

He will be permitted to stay on as a Tory MP because he admitted he was wrong and resigned as a result, the paper reports.

Read more: Hard to say Tories deserve to win snap general election now, says Conservative MP

Read more: Tesco removes Heinz beans and ketchup from shelves in row over 'unjustifiable' price rises

The Carlton Club is just a short walk from Westminster.

The whips are responsible for enforcing discipline in the Tory party.

It follows an incident at London's Carlton Club
It follows an incident at London's Carlton Club. Picture: Alamy

Mr Pincher is the latest in a line of Tory MPs to become embroiled in a sex allegation scandal.

Earlier this year Neil Parish resigned as MP for Tiverton after being caught watching porn in the House of Commons.

Last month Imran Ahmad Khan was jailed for 18 months after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

LBC has approached CCHQ and Mr Pincher's office for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alan Johnson said said Keir Starmer will be remembered in history as being "the saviour of Labour"

'Keir Starmer will be seen as the saviour of the Labour Party', says Alan Johnson

A grandmother was reportedly left in an A&E corridor for 30 hours at Whiston Hospital

Grandma, 89, with leukaemia 'left in A&E corridor for 30 hours' after cutting head open

It's hard to say Tories deserve to win a general election now, says Conservative MP

Hard to say Tories deserve to win snap general election now, says Conservative MP

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said London's City Hall needs to "grip" policing problems

Boris: Sadiq Khan needs to 'grip' Met Police problems in same way I slashed crime figures

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said Putin does not have to give up power for there to be peace in Ukraine

Putin's made more than 30 nuke threats during Ukraine invasion, Boris tells LBC

A man has been arrested after an assault on a Polish man outside Victoria Station

Man arrested after Polish man attacked in Victoria minutes after arriving in London

Harrowing footage filmed by South Wales Police shows Angharad Williamson wailing and grabbing her hair in apparent distress as officers arrive at the home after discovering Logan's body.

'It's my fault': Harrowing footage shows Logan Mwangi's killer mum lying to police

A Church school in Oxfordshire has been criticised by some parents for displaying the LGBT rainbow flag

Church school criticised by some parents for its' LGBT inclusion efforts

Boris Johnson refused to rule out an early general election

Boris refuses to rule out calling an early general election three times

Craig Mulligan, John Cole and Angharad Williamson were all jailed

Teen jailed for life for murdering tragic Logan Mwangi, 5, named as judge waives anonymity

The Crown star Claire Foy was under "significant risk" from an alleged stalker, a court has heard.

Stalker threatened to rape The Crown star Claire Foy in multiple emails, court hears

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hit back at western leaders for their lack of "machismo" and said it would be ‘disgusting’ to see Boris Johnson topless.

Putin mocks G7 leaders' lack of 'machismo' and says PM would look 'disgusting' topless

Friends co-creater Marta Kauffman (right) has apologised for the lack of black leads in the legendary sitcom (right, the cast)

Friends co-creater apologises for legendary sitcom's lack of diversity

The Met Office has issued a Yellow thunderstorm warning for Wales, the Southwest of England, and the Midlands today between 12:00 and 22:00.

Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for parts of UK

Danny Smith was attacked and robbed after the Champions League final

Liverpool fan needs knee rebuilt after 'hammer attack' at Champions League Final

Ukraine has retaken Snake Island after Moscow's troops abandoned the strategic outpost in what Russia's Defence Ministry has described as a 'goodwill gesture'.

'Kaboom!' Ukraine celebrates Putin's humiliation as Russia retreats from Snake Island

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heinz beans and Ketchup have been removed from Tesco's supermarket shelves

Tesco removes Heinz beans and ketchup from shelves in row over 'unjustifiable' price rises
Stella Creasy has previously taken both her son and daughter into the Chamber.

MPs should be banned from bringing 'distracting' babies into Commons, review says
An investigation into the Captain Tom Foundation has been started by the Charity Commission

Captain Tom charity faces investigation as watchdog probes links to daughter's firm
President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as US Supreme Court justice
An investigator works outside the Bataclan concert hall (Christophe Ena/PA)

Life without parole for surviving extremist who carried out Paris attacks
A shark is seen swimming across a sand bar (Phil Marcelo/AP)

Great white sharks head to Cape Cod as busy tourist season gets under way
Police outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Catherine Wylie/PA)

Men convicted of involvement in 2015 terror attacks in Paris

Salah Abdeslam is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that killed 130 people in the 2015 Paris attacks

Islamic State member found guilty of mass murder for 2015 Paris terror attacks
Vatican Pope Pelosi

Pro-choice Nancy Pelosi receives communion at Vatican despite home city ban
Workers clear debris at the Kremenchuk shopping centre damaged in the Russian rocket attack

Search ongoing for 20 missing after Russian strike on Ukraine shopping centre

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park
'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe
Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London