Tory Grandee Michael Heseltine Will Vote Lib Dem In European Elections

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lord Heseltine. Picture: Getty

Former Tory Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine says he will not vote for the Conservative Party in the European elections on Thursday.

Tory grandee and Remainer Lord Heseltine has said he will not vote for his party in the forthcoming European elections.

Writing in the Times on Sunday, the former Deputy Prime Minister said: "In four days’ time, when I place my cross on the ballot paper for the European parliamentary elections, I will vote for a party other than the Conservatives.

"The reason for my experiment with the Lib Dems is, of course, the government’s position on Brexit.

"I cannot, with a clear conscience, vote for my party when it is myopically focused on forcing through the biggest act of economic self-harm ever undertaken by a democratic government."

Lord Heseltine finished his article by saying: "The issue could not be more urgent. Time is short. The stakes are huge."

More to follow.