Tory Grandee Michael Heseltine Will Vote Lib Dem In European Elections

19 May 2019, 07:27

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lord Heseltine
Former Deputy Prime Minister Lord Heseltine. Picture: Getty

Former Tory Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine says he will not vote for the Conservative Party in the European elections on Thursday.

Tory grandee and Remainer Lord Heseltine has said he will not vote for his party in the forthcoming European elections.

Writing in the Times on Sunday, the former Deputy Prime Minister said: "In four days’ time, when I place my cross on the ballot paper for the European parliamentary elections, I will vote for a party other than the Conservatives.

"The reason for my experiment with the Lib Dems is, of course, the government’s position on Brexit.

"I cannot, with a clear conscience, vote for my party when it is myopically focused on forcing through the biggest act of economic self-harm ever undertaken by a democratic government."

Lord Heseltine finished his article by saying: "The issue could not be more urgent. Time is short. The stakes are huge."

More to follow.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Proposal for a vote to confirm Brexit direction touted as May claims to offer new deal

Harry and Meghan celebrate first wedding anniversary

Brexit secretary warns no-deal preparations must be sped up

Brexit: May could end impasse with 'confirmatory' vote, Sir Keir Starmer claims

'Corrosive' mobile phones should be totally banned in schools

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?