Tory Leadership Hopeful Sam Gyimah Pulls Out Of Race

Sam Giymah MP. Picture: PA

Conservative MP Sam Gyimah has pulled out of the race to be the next Tory leader and Prime Minister, he said there has "not been enough time to build sufficient support."

Announcing his intention to withdraw from the race, Mr Gyimah said: "I entered the Conservative Party leadership contest to broaden the debate and bring the diverse views of millions on Brexit to the fore.

"It has been a tremendous privilege to be able to make the case for a new referendum as a credible solution to break the Brexit deadlock.

"I am hugely appreciative of the support I have received, both in public and in private.

"But I have reached the conclusion that, having entered the race at such a late stage, there simply has not been enough time to build sufficient support, and I have decided to step back.

"My purpose in campaigning for a solution to the break deadlock, and bringing new ideas to help my party win over modern Britain, will not change.

"I wish all the contenders the very best at this challenging time as they make the case to take our country forward."