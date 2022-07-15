Tory leadership hopefuls grilled on trust in politics in first live TV debate

By Daisy Stephens

The five remaining Tory leadership hopefuls have been grilled on trust in politics as they faced their first public TV debate of the contest.

Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat faced tough questions about integrity within the Tory party.

Asked when she had stood up for integrity and honesty, Ms Truss said: "I stood by Boris Johnson, of course, I raised issues with him in private, but I supported him for the leadership election. I was part of his Cabinet and I owed him my loyalty.

"What I'm saying to you is that every statement I've ever made in government, I'm always somebody who has acted with honesty and integrity.

"I've delivered what I say I will deliver and that is the way I will behave as prime minister."

Mr Tugendhat acknowledged that "trust in politics has been collapsing, trust in our party has been collapsing".

"I've been holding a mirror to many of our actions and asking those in our party, those in our leadership positions, to ask themselves 'is that what the public really expects?'" He said.

"Are you serving the people of the United Kingdom or are you serving your career? Because that's the real question tonight. That's the real question for all of us."

He promised a "clean start" - the phrase which is his campaign slogan.

The five Tory leadership candidates were then asked to give a yes/no answer on whether Boris Johnson was honest.

Ms Badenoch told the Channel 4 debate: "Sometimes."

Ms Mordaunt, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss dodged the question but refused to say he was honest - but Mr Tugendhat said "no", to applause from the audience.

Ms Mordaunt said: "There have been some really severe issues and I think he has paid a price for that."

Mr Sunak said: "I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt for as long as possible and ultimately I reached the conclusion that I couldn't, and that's why I resigned... There were a number of reasons that I resigned but trust and honesty was part of that."

Ms Truss said "he has been very clear himself that he made mistakes in Government" but she had taken his explanation for inaccurate statements over partygate "at face value".

Half an hour into the debate, the audience were asked if any of them trusted politicians.

None raised their hand.