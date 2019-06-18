Conservative Leadership Race: Ballot Closed

The battle to become the next Prime Minister has entered a new stage. Picture: PA

The six Tory MPs in the running to replace Theresa May will be been whittled down, as the results of the second secret ballot are due to come in at 6pm.

The ballot closed on Tuesday at 5pm after Tory MPs cast their votes for their preference in the race to become the next Tory leader.

Candidates need 33 votes in today's second ballot to remain in the Tory leadership race.

Early on Tuesday bookies had Boris Johnson as overwhelming favourite, with Rory Stewart in second place.

Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Dominic Raab follow, with Sajid Javid bringing up the rear.

When will we get a new Prime Minister?

The first ballot of MPs on Thursday 13th June narrowed the field down by eliminating candidates with few than 17 MPs support. This meant the end of the campaign for Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey and Mark Harper.

Next a series of votes will be held to whittle the candidates down to the final two.

Tuesday 18th June 18.00: Results of second ballot. All candidates with fewer than 33 MPs will be eliminated.

If all candidates get the minimum number of votes, then the candidate with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated.

Wednesday 19th June 18.00: Results of third ballot. The candidate with the fewest backers will be eliminated.

Thursday 20th June 13.00: Results of fourth ballot. The candidate with the fewest backers will be eliminated.

Thursday 20th June 18.00: Results of fifth ballot. The candidate with the fewest backers will be eliminated.

If needed a further ballot will be held on Thursday night or Friday to whittle the candidates down to the final two candidates.

Once there are only two candidates remaining, 160,000 Conservative members will be asked to select which they wish to be their leader.

Saturday 22nd June: Conservative members start to vote.

Monday 22nd July: The winner of the leadership election will be announced.

The process of the winner moving into Downing Street and taking over as Prime Minister is expected to happen very quickly.