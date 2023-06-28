Tory Daniel Korski drops out of London mayoral race after accusation he 'groped woman' in Downing Street 10 years ago

Daniel Korski has 'strongly denied' the accusations. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A Tory candidate for Mayor of London Daniel Korski has dropped out of the race after he "strongly denied" accusations that he groped a woman inside Downing Street 10 years ago.

Daisy Goodwin, a TV producer and novelist, claims Daniel Korski sexually assaulted her by placing his hand on her breast during a meeting.

Mr Korski was a frontrunner to become the Tory candidate in the London mayoral race. He denied the allegation "in the strongest possible terms".

Later on Wednesday, he announced he had abandoned his campaign. "I have decided, with a heavy heart, to withdraw from the Conservative mayoral contest," he said in a statement.

"I categorically deny the allegation against me. Nothing was ever put to me formally ten years ago. Nor seven years ago when the allegation was alluded to.

"No investigation has ever taken place. I have been clear I would welcome and constructively participate in any investigation.

"However, the pressure on my family because of this false and unproven allegation and the inability to get a hearing for my message of 'The London Dream' makes it impossible for my campaign to carry on.

"I am proud of having run a positive campaign that championed new ideas, technology and talent, and the years I have campaigned for the Conservative Party and to make the lives of Londoners better."

Ms Goodwin says she met with Mr Korski inside Downing Street 10 years ago when he was a special adviser to David Cameron.

After meeting at a social event, Ms Goodwin says he suggested that they set up a meeting to discuss a potential TV show.

Tory mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski. Picture: Getty

Mr Korski was late to the meeting, she says, before he made a comment comparing her to "Monica Bellucci, the 50 something Italian actress who had recently made headlines by appearing in a Bond film opposite Daniel Craig as an older woman".

Ms Goodwin told The Times that this felt "odd" and "awkwardly flirtatious".

Towards the end of the meeting, Ms Goodwin alleges that Mr Korski put his feet on the edge of her chair and leant back "so that I could get a clear view of his crotch".

"When we both stood up at the end of the meeting and went to the door, the spad stepped towards me and suddenly put his hand on my breast," she said.

"Astonished, I said loudly, 'Are you really touching my breast?'

"The spad sprang away from me and I left."

Author Daisy Goodwin. Picture: Getty

Ms Goodwin previously spoke about the alleged assault in 2017 but never named Mr Korski.

A spokesperson for Mr Korski said: "In the strongest possible terms, Dan categorically denies any allegation of inappropriate behaviour whatsoever."

Ms Goodwin added that if there is a pattern of behaviour, "the people of London deserve to know".

Mr Korski is one of three Conservative candidates who could face Sadiq Khan in the mayoral elections next May.