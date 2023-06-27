Tory mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski accused of 'groping woman' in Downing Street 10 years ago

27 June 2023, 06:09

Daniel Korski has 'strongly denied' the accusations
Daniel Korski has 'strongly denied' the accusations. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Tory mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski has "strongly denied" accusations that he groped a woman inside Downing Street when he was a special advisor 10 years ago.

Daisy Goodwin, a TV producer and novelist, claims Mr Korski sexually assaulted her by placing his hand on her breast during a meeting.

Mr Korski, a frontrunner to become the Tory candidate in the London mayoral race, has denied the allegation "in the strongest possible terms".

Ms Goodwin says she met with Mr Korski inside Downing Street 10 years ago when he was a special advisor to David Cameron.

After meeting at a social event, Ms Goodwin says he suggested that they set up a meeting to discuss a potential TV show.

Tory mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski
Tory mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski. Picture: Getty

Mr Korski was late to the meeting, she says, before he made a comment comparing her to "Monica Bellucci, the 50 something Italian actress who had recently made headlines by appearing in a Bond film opposite Daniel Craig as an older woman".

Ms Goodwin told The Times that this felt "odd" and "awkwardly flirtatious".

Read More: 'Bring it on!': Sadiq Khan's three word response to speculation Boris Johnson will run to be Mayor of London

Read More: Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Towards the end of the meeting, Ms Goodwin alleges that Mr Korski put his feet on the edge of her chair and leant back "so that I could get a clear view of his crotch".

"When we both stood up at the end of the meeting and went to the door, the spad stepped towards me and suddenly put his hand on my breast," she said.

"Astonished, I said loudly, 'Are you really touching my breast?'

"The spad sprang away from me and I left."

Author Daisy Goodwin
Author Daisy Goodwin. Picture: Getty

Ms Goodwin previously spoke about the alleged assault in 2017 but never named Mr Korski.

A spokesperson for Mr Korski said: "In the strongest possible terms, Dan categorically denies any allegation of inappropriate behaviour whatsoever."

Ms Goodwin added that if there is a pattern of behaviour, "the people of London deserve to know".

Mr Korski is one of three Conservative candidates who could face Sadiq Khan in the mayoral elections next May.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cleaner destroys 25 years of research by turning off lab fridge after it began making 'annoying' beeping noise

Cleaner destroys 25 years of 'groundbreaking' research by turning off laboratory fridge making 'annoying' noise

The worker died after being 'ingested' into the engine of a Delta flight (file image)

Death of airport worker who was ‘ingested’ into plane engine ruled suicide, says US medical examiner

Supermarket chiefs will be grilled by MPs

Supermarket bosses from Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons to be grilled by MPs over high prices

Artificial noise will be added to the vehicles in order to alert road-users to their presence

E-scooters with artificial noise to alert pedestrians to be rolled out for the first time

Nicola Bulley died by drowning, an inquest heard yesterday

Nicola Bulley's final hours: How mum-of-two's school run and morning dog walk ended in her death

Election 2024 Trump DeSantis

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis look to woo New Hampshire voters

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students (Ted S Warren/AP)

Prosecution seeking death penalty for suspect in Idaho student deaths

Thousands of village halls across Britain face possible closure if they are forced to comply with new anti-­terrorism ­legislation to improve security in ­public places following the ­Manchester Arena bombing

Anti-terror rules could be 'final nail in the coffin' for thousands of village halls

The long-awaited report came to a damning conclusion on the state of English cricket

Racism and sexism 'widespread' in English cricket, long-awaited report finds

Trump Hush Money

Judge to decide if Trump’s New York criminal case should move to federal court

Biden

US cautious on Russian rebellion to avoid creating an opening for Putin

A 'heat dome' is on the way to the UK

'Heat dome' on the way to UK with Brits set to be blasted by 40C 'in weeks'

The Russian president said "the overwhelming majority" of Wagner troops remain patriots of Russia.

Under fire Putin hits back at Wagner rebels who wanted Russia to ‘drown in blood’ and see own soldiers 'kill each other'

Doreen Lawrence reacted to the news that a sixth suspect had emerged in the case of the racist murder of her son.

Baroness Lawrence calls for ‘serious sanctions’ against Met officers who failed to investigate suspect in son's murder

Nicola Bulley's partner's heartbreaking words after learning her dog and phone had been found.

‘She’s struggling’: Nicola Bulley’s partner’s heartbreaking first words as he learned her dog and phone had been found

Bradley Fighting Vehicle

US to announce £393m in weapons and military aid for Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin condemns ‘traitors’ for playing into hands of Russia’s enemies

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed three jets were in the area.

Russia claims to have intercepted British fighter jets over Black Sea amid rising tensions in Moscow
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin thanks Russia for ‘unity’ after aborted rebellion

The Russian president said "the overwhelming majority" of Wagner troops remain patriots of Russia.

Putin vows to bring Wagner ‘mutiny’ to ‘justice’ as he claims rebels wanted Russian 'society to drown in blood'
The economic impact assessment was published today.

Relocating migrants to Rwanda could cost taxpayer almost £170,000 per person, Home Office report reveals
Muslim pilgrims

Two million expected as Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia

Colorado Springs memorial

Families condemn ‘monster’ who admitted murdering five in LGBT+ club shooting

Gracie Warren claims to have been targeted on Saturday while attending the Worried About Henry gig which took place at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, Kent.

Teenage girl 'drugged' at seaside gig suffers multiple seizures after being stabbed with needle
Yevgeny Popov has warned that 'no one is safe from Russian justice'

'No one is safe from Russian justice': Putin ally's warning as Wagner boss Prigozhin flees to Belarus after mutiny
Severe Weather Indiana

Tornado and strong winds kill three and knock out power in multiple US states

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson thanks supporters for their ‘kindness’ after breast cancer diagnosis

William has launched his campaign to tackle homelessness

Prince William launches five-year campaign to end homelessness in the UK

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: What's going on in Russia is potentially 'world changing', but we in the West are pretty much in the dark
Vladimir Putin's back is against the wall, Megan Gittoes says

Putin's back is against the wall after failed Wagner mutiny - how he might respond is of enormous concern
James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'
Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons
Natasha devon

Right-wing media are spouting ‘recycled homophobia’ says Natasha Devon

ALICIA AND MATT

Alicia Kearns and Matt Frei dig deep into the Wagner mutiny in Russia

Sangita Myska

'We must rise above racist onslaught' Windrush generation endured says CEO of the West India Committee
'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit