Tory mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski accused of 'groping woman' in Downing Street 10 years ago

Daniel Korski has 'strongly denied' the accusations. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Tory mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski has "strongly denied" accusations that he groped a woman inside Downing Street when he was a special advisor 10 years ago.

Daisy Goodwin, a TV producer and novelist, claims Mr Korski sexually assaulted her by placing his hand on her breast during a meeting.

Mr Korski, a frontrunner to become the Tory candidate in the London mayoral race, has denied the allegation "in the strongest possible terms".

Ms Goodwin says she met with Mr Korski inside Downing Street 10 years ago when he was a special advisor to David Cameron.

After meeting at a social event, Ms Goodwin says he suggested that they set up a meeting to discuss a potential TV show.

Tory mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski. Picture: Getty

Mr Korski was late to the meeting, she says, before he made a comment comparing her to "Monica Bellucci, the 50 something Italian actress who had recently made headlines by appearing in a Bond film opposite Daniel Craig as an older woman".

Ms Goodwin told The Times that this felt "odd" and "awkwardly flirtatious".

Towards the end of the meeting, Ms Goodwin alleges that Mr Korski put his feet on the edge of her chair and leant back "so that I could get a clear view of his crotch".

"When we both stood up at the end of the meeting and went to the door, the spad stepped towards me and suddenly put his hand on my breast," she said.

"Astonished, I said loudly, 'Are you really touching my breast?'

"The spad sprang away from me and I left."

Author Daisy Goodwin. Picture: Getty

Ms Goodwin previously spoke about the alleged assault in 2017 but never named Mr Korski.

A spokesperson for Mr Korski said: "In the strongest possible terms, Dan categorically denies any allegation of inappropriate behaviour whatsoever."

Ms Goodwin added that if there is a pattern of behaviour, "the people of London deserve to know".

Mr Korski is one of three Conservative candidates who could face Sadiq Khan in the mayoral elections next May.