Tory MP accused of watching pornography in Commons chamber named

29 April 2022, 15:27 | Updated: 29 April 2022, 15:40

Neil Parish, Conservative Party politician for Tiverton and Honiton, has had the whip suspended
Neil Parish, Conservative Party politician for Tiverton and Honiton, has had the whip suspended. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton Neil Parish has had the whip removed after being accused of watching pornography in the Commons.

Mr Parish is now reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons, the Telegraph reports.

A spokeswoman for Tory Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris said: "Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.

"Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative Whip pending the outcome of that investigation."

Mr Heaton-Harris called for an independent investigation into the pornography-watching claims after the allegations surfaced during a meeting of Tory MPs at Westminster on Tuesday.

Read more: Cabinet minister tells LBC she was pinned against wall by male MP with 'wandering hands'

The claims about pornography followed reports that 56 MPs, including three Cabinet ministers, are facing allegations of sexual misconduct referred to the ICGS.

They also follow outrage over The Mail On Sunday publishing "sexist" and disputed claims from unnamed Tory MPs that deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner tried to distract Mr Johnson with her legs during Prime Minister's Questions.

News of Mr Parish having the whip removed comes hours after a minister told LBC she was pinned against a wall by a male MP with "wandering hands" many years ago as she spoke about misogyny in Parliament.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan revealed she has been at the "sharp-end of misogyny" by some of her male colleagues, "many times over".

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she was pinned against a wall by a male MP "many years ago" - and the politician involved is no longer in Parliament.

"Well, we might describe it as wandering hands, if you like, we might describe it as a number of years ago being pinned up against a wall by a male MP who is now no longer in the House, I'm pleased to say, declaring that I must want him because he was a powerful man," she told Nick.

Ms Trevelyan said she has experienced "wandering hands" from "half a dozen" male colleagues during her time in Parliament, some of whom were "repeat offenders".

She added these "power abuses by a small minority" of male colleagues are "completely unacceptable".

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she was pinned up against a wall by a male MP.

Cabinet minister tells LBC she was pinned against wall by male MP with 'wandering hands'

