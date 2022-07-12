Fury as Tory MP accused of 'running over cat and driving away' in constituency village

12 July 2022, 23:56

Tobias Ellwood has been accused of running over a bengal cat
Tobias Ellwood has been accused of running over a bengal cat. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A Tory MP has been accused of running over a bengal cat and driving away in a village in his constituency.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tobias Ellwood, the MP for Bournemouth East, was driving along a lane to the village where he lives with his family when his car is said to have hit the cat, the Daily Mail reports.

The owners of the £1,000 cat told the paper they were left 'cradling' their dying pet as Mr Ellwood drove off.

Soon after the incident police got involved, with reports his house was egged and windows smashed.

The family who owned the cat told the Mail they wanted "nothing to do" with the MP.

A neighbour claimed Mr Ellwood had driven off before he realised what had happened.

A spokesman for Dorset Police said: "We received a report at 2.47pm on Saturday, 28 May 2022 relating to damage being caused to a property in Holdenhurst village in Bournemouth.

"Officers conducted inquiries and the parties involved have been identified and spoken to.

"Following liaison with all parties, the matter was dealt with by way of a community resolution.

"No arrests were made."

Mr Ellwood declined to comment but a friend told the Mail the matter had been "resolved".

