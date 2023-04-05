Tory MP caught in sting trying to sell parliamentary questions for cash to fake gambling evecs

5 April 2023, 22:01

Scott Benton MP was caught on camera trying to sell tabled parliamentary questions to fake gambling execs who were actually Times journalists
Scott Benton MP was caught on camera trying to sell tabled parliamentary questions to fake gambling execs who were actually Times journalists.

By Chay Quinn

Tory MP Scott Benton has been caught on film offering to table parliamentary questions and lobby ministers for fake gambling industry investors who were actually undercover reporters.

The Blackpool South MP was caught seemingly willing to break parliamentary rules about paid lobbying by preparing to help an investment woo policymakers.

The sting was organised at a central London hotel last month and Benton also offered to leak a copy of a white paper on gambling reforms before it was published.

Benton reportedly boasted of easy access to ministers and said he would "sit outside" a minister's office in order to lobby for the bogus investors.

When discussing his fee, Benton agreed when the fake investors offered him "£2,000 to £4,000" for two hours work each month.

He also further made claims to the reporters that MPs who accept corporate hospitality were also willing to table parliamentary questions in return for the perks.

MPs are banned from acting as paid lobbyists and the operation is likely to increase scrutiny of politicians after months of rows over second jobs.

Scott Benton won his 'Red Wall' Blackpool South seat in the 2019 General Election
Scott Benton won his 'Red Wall' Blackpool South seat in the 2019 General Election

Read More: Senior Tory Sir Graham Brady asks fake Korean firm for £60k a year in bid to pick up sixth job

Rules were tightened after the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal which formed part of the trickle of scandal which brought down Boris Johnson's government.

Benton's offer would have been a breach of the new restriction on providing parliamentary advice which came in as part of the slew of rules meant to prevent more scandal.

Reporters from The TImes told Benton that he was talking to employees of Tahr Partners, a fictitious "British-Indian family office interested in investing in the betting and gaming sector".

The latest sting follows another operation last week in which the Led by Donkeys campaign group covertly recorded Matt Hancock, Sir Graham Brady and Kwasi Kwarteng discussing their fees for a fake job and then released the footage.

