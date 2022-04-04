Wife of suspended Tory MP David Warburton 'standing by him' amid misconduct allegations

4 April 2022, 07:15

David Warburton was suspended from the Tory party on Saturday
David Warburton was suspended from the Tory party on Saturday. Picture: Parliament.uk

By Emma Soteriou

The wife of suspended Tory MP David Warburton is "standing by" him as he faces an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Mr Warburton's brother-in-law, Jonathan Baker-Bates, said he and his wife of 20 years believed he had "not done anything wrong".

The Somerton and Frome MP was admitted to a psychiatric hospital to be treated for shock and stress on Sunday.

He is receiving medical support for issues he has been facing, it is understood.

It comes as claims relating to Mr Warburton's conduct are being examined by Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

Two women made formal complaints to the ICGS about Mr Warburton's behaviour and a third woman also made allegations about his conduct, according to The Sunday Times.

All three women accuse him of unwanted sexual comments and sexual touching, the newspaper said, and the latter also accuses the MP of having used cocaine at her home.

Mr Warburton is said to deny any wrongdoing.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mr Baker-Bates, said the couple were "absolutely... standing by each other".

He added: "They've always been a very happy couple for as long as I've known them. Harriet is obviously affected herself... I think she is obviously finding it hard.

"I got a call from my sister last night. That's the first time I've heard of it. She seems to be surprised by it as much as anyone else.

"Her line is as his - he's not done anything wrong and these things have explanations."

Mr Baker-Bates also questioned whether the allegations could be part of a "fix-up".

"As far as I know, that behaviour is out of character and the wider allegations appear out of character," he told the paper.

"He was always very conscious that he is an MP so it is surprising in that context."

Mr Warburton is cited as telling The Telegraph: "I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn't come out first.

"I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.

"I'm sorry, I can't comment any further."

A spokesperson for the Whips' Office said: "David Warburton MP has had the Conservative Party whip removed while the investigation is ongoing."

A House of Commons spokesperson said: "We can't confirm or deny any current investigations.

"Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) operates on the basis of absolute confidentiality.

"Therefore, we cannot provide any information on complaints or investigation, including whether or not a complaint has been received."

