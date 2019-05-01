Ex-Tory MP Says Gavin Williamson SHOULDN'T Have Been Sacked, May Should Be

1 May 2019, 21:23 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 21:28

Former Tory MP and defence minister Gerald Howarth reacted to the news of Gavin Williamson's sacking by saying he shouldn't have gone and May should be the one resigning.

Gerald Howart, who was Conservative MP for Aldershot and had experience serving as a defence minister joined LBC presenter Eddie Mair to react to the news of Gavin Williamson being sacked as defence secretary.

Mr Howarth who hed met with Mr Williamson earlier in the day, said: "I understand that he does feel that he's not responsible for this.

"A member of the cabinet has been sacked and i think the wrong one has been sacked for different reasons."

Eddie asked him: "The man responsible for our security is guilty of breaching the official secrets act, in the Prime Minister's judgement, and you're not prepared to accept that judgement?"

When Mr Howarth said 17.4 million people have found Theresa May's judgement to be inadequate, Eddie said: "What about the 70 million people in this country that rely on the Secretary of State for Defence keeping secrets?"

But Mr Howarth said he believes that "the magnitude of the transgression here is not that great."

Eddie replied: "...Breaching the official secrets act?"

Eddie later quoted to Mr Howarth Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson where she said there is "compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure."

Mr Howarth said: "Compelling evidence is rather short of cast-iron evidence, Eddie."

