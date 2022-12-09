Tory MP hatching plan to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles for 'trashing' Britain as 'racist hellhole'

9 December 2022, 15:16

Bob Seely has called for Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their titles
Bob Seely has called for Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their titles. Picture: LBC/Netflix

By Kit Heren

A Conservative MP wants to bring in a new law that would strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bob Seely said he could table a private members' bill next year that could give the privy council the power to downgrade their status, after the royal couple's critical Netflix documentary, the first half of which was released on Thursday.

The Isle of Wight MP said that Harry should not "trade on his titles" as a platform to denounce the UK as a "racist hellhole".

Mr Seely told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "The broader point is that the Royal Family are part of this country. It’s not a Republican vs monarchist argument.

"They’re part of this country’s constitution, and I do think if Harry wishes to trade on his titles, which sadly he seems to be doing, while at the same time trashing parts of our constitution."

Mr Seely plans to put forward an amendment to the law passed in 1923 that enable MPs to strip royals who had supported Germany of their titles.

He told Sheila: "I do think parliament does have a role here, because the royal family are not there by divine right. They lost that battle 350 years ago, when King Charles had his head cut off by parliament."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Netflix

Read more: Harry and Meghan's 'truth' about the royals and the media unleashed as bombshell Netflix docuseries released

Read more: Harry and Meghan's 'truth' about the royals and the media unleashed as bombshell Netflix docuseries released

Mr Seely added that he did not think Harry should be allowed to be call the country "a racist hellhole" while still being officially a royal.

Sheila pushed back on the MP's claims, telling him that Harry had not said that the UK is a racist country, although he did criticise the British press for reporters' treatment of his wife.

Meghan, Harry and Doria celebrate Archie's birthday
Meghan, Harry and Meghan's mother Doria celebrate their son Archie's birthday. Picture: Netflix

But a No 10 spokesman said that the government does not support the proposal.

Harry has accused the royals of having a "huge level of unconscious bias", while Meghan has claimed that the media wanted to "destroy" her.

The third episode of the documentary also touched on the time Princess Michael of Kent wore a blackamoor-style brooch that Meghan and Harry said was racist.

Harry said: "In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution. There is a huge level of unconscious bias."

Harry and Meghan in the Netflix documentary
Harry and Meghan in the Netflix documentary. Picture: Netflix

It comes after the government also dismissed calls from one of its ministers for a boycott of the Netflix documentary.

Employment minister Guy Opperman described Harry and Meghan as "clearly a very troubled couple" but said they had faced "unacceptable" press intrusion.

"I would urge everyone to boycott Netflix and make sure that we actually focus on the things that matter," he told BBC Question Time.

The Downing Street spokesman told journalists "it's a matter for the public what channels they want to watch".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US George Floyd Other Officers

Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing

Viktor Bout

Putin says more US prisoner exchanges are possible after Griner release

Karen Hutchings, head of New Park Primary School in Kensington, Liverpool, and CEO of the Sail Academy Trust, has a reputation for turning failing schools around.

Britain's 'best head teacher' on £158k salary suspended under investigation by her academy trust

Santa with a child

Santa visit brings joy to frosty Alaskan village

Ilya Yashin

Russian opposition figure jailed for eight and a half years

Kyrsten Sinema

US Democratic senator switches to independent status

Mining blast rescuer

Deadly explosion hits Indonesian coal mine

Strikes have taken over the festive period

Rishi Sunak vows to stand firm against strikes saying union pay demands would cost each household £1,000

Harry Styles, pictured here being mobbed by fans in LA, is due to perform in Curtiba tomorrow

Harry Styles merchandise truck hijacked in Brazil

Lee Byer is accused of murdering Thomas O'Halloran

Man denies murdering 'very good, kind' busker, 87, who was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter in unprovoked attack

Russian shopping mall

Deadly fire ravages Moscow shopping centre

PCS boss Fran Heathcote took colleagues out to lunch

Union boss takes colleagues for boozy lunch after dashing hopes of Christmas getaways for millions with Border Force strike
Troop begin training for the Border Force strike as Rishi Sunak vows not to 'back down' to union barons

Troops begin training at Heathrow and Gatwick for passport checking roles ahead of Border Force strike

Snow and ice alerts have been extended to several parts of England

Four inches of snow to blanket London as Troll of Trondheim blasts into Britain bringing -9C freeze

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner returns home to US after Russian prisoner swap

Carl Brookes, Jordan Feeney and Callum Meah were among five men jailed for a total of 32 years

Dramatic moment 'Britain's FBI' carry out armed swoop on weapons gang who were jailed for 32 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greek protesters

House arrest for Greek police officer accused of shooting Roma teenager

The fire has killed at least one person

Moment huge shopping centre mysteriously explodes in Moscow, killing at least one, as 'arson' investigation launched
Colombo smog

Sri Lanka shuts schools as extreme weather brings pollution

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand’s leader says China has become ‘more assertive’

A serving Met police officer has been charged with rape

Serving Met Police officer charged with two counts of rape

A Just Stop Oil activist has complained that his stunt has ruined his life

East London eco-activist who brought M25 to a standstill complains being locked up has 'ruined his life'
The 'licensed' unicorn

California girl given licence to own a unicorn – if she finds one

People with masks outside a pharmacy

China struggles with Covid infections after controls eased

Harsher sentences will be introduced for people who sexually harass women in public

Two years’ jail for men who sexually harass women in public as tougher sentences announced

Mr Davis's family has posted a £10,000 reward

Devastated family offers £10,000 reward in search for missing rugby player Levi Davis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says Human rights lawyer

james meghan

'But you're the fuss': James O’Brien challenges caller who complains about Harry and Meghan fuss
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The case of Anne Sacoolas shows the power of the United States

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing
Nick

Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit