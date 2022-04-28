Breaking News

Tory MP Jamie Wallis charged with failing to stop after a car crash

By Emma Soteriou

Tory MP Jamie Wallis has been charged with failing to stop after a car crash.

Mr Wallis, 37, from Cowbridge, was also charged with failing to report the crash, careless driving and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position, South Wales Police said.

The alleged incident happened in Llanblethian, near Cowbridge, in November 2021.

He will appear in court next month.

The Bridgend MP was elected to represent the town at the 2019 general election.

