Tory MP Jamie Wallis denies charges over late-night crash

Tory MP Jamie Wallis has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after he was involved in a car crash. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Tory MP Jamie Wallis has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after he was involved in a car crash last year.

The 37-year-old, Bridgend MP, also denied failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.

Wallis, from Cowbridge, South Wales, was arrested on suspicion of "driving whilst unfit" following the late-night collision when a Mercedes hit a lamppost in Llanblethian on November 28 last year.

He appeared before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday wearing a dark-coloured suit and tie.

At the hearing, prosecutor Mike Williams told District Judge Tan Ikram that it is the Crown's case that Wallis was responsible for driving the Mercedes without due care and attention, that he failed to stop after the accident and failed to report within the first 24 hours after the incident.

Judge Ikram set a trial date for July 11 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

Wallis became became first openly transgender MP in March when he released a highly public statement where he said he wants to transition to be a woman.

In the statement he also revealed he had been raped and blackmailed for £50,000, and was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The MP said the offender was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after admitting his guilt.