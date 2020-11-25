Tory MP shouts at 'un-British’ police after woman, 72, arrested during protest

25 November 2020, 05:47 | Updated: 25 November 2020, 08:32

The MP accused police of being 'un British'
A Conservative MP was filmed angrily shouting at police accusing them of being 'un-British', saying they arrested an "elderly lady peacefully protesting" about Covid restrictions outside Parliament.

Broxbourne MP Sir Charles Walker witnessed an arrest in Westminster on Tuesday afternoon. He urged the Prime Minister to "end these injustices now" after a video of the incident went viral.

Raising a point of order, Sir Charles told the Commons: "I have just witnessed an elderly lady peacefully protesting with a handful of other people be arrested and carried spread-eagle to a police van just outside the precinct of the House of Commons.

The MP called for the PM to take action
"This is a disgrace. This is un-British. It is unconstitutional and this Government, our Prime Minister needs to end these injustices now.

"Madam Deputy Speaker, will you bring the Prime Minister and/or the Home Secretary here today to sort this out?

"She was an old lady robbed of her dignity for having the courage to protest about having her fundamental rights and those of my constituents and others removed."

Responding to the point of order, deputy Commons speaker Dame Rosie Winterton said: "I thank the honourable gentleman for his point of order.

"I can see that this is obviously an extremely distressing situation.

"I shall of course ensure that the Speaker (Sir Lindsay Hoyle) is aware of the honourable gentleman's comments.

"But I also know that we have ministers here who I'm sure will ensure that his comments are fed back and his very strong views on the incident that happened."

Tom Ridgway, who witnessed the incident, said: "I saw an elderly woman, apparently an anti-lockdown protester, being bundled into the back of a police van at 2pm outside the entrance to Parliament.

"I only saw one other protester who was shouting, it didn't seem to be an organised protest."

Scotland Yard said in a statement: "At 13:00hrs on Tuesday, 24 November, police were on scene at a protest in Buckingham Gate, SW1.

"A group had come together to protest. Police engaged with those present and explained the current restrictions around gatherings of more than two people.

"Two women refused to engage and were subsequently arrested for breaching the coronavirus restrictions.

"A short while later part of the group had regathered outside the Palace of Westminster.

"A third woman refused to comply, was arrested for breaching the coronavirus restrictions and then became uncooperative with officers. She was taken by police transport to custody."

