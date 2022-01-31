Breaking News

'Deeply disappointed': Tory MP quits Govt role over Partygate saga

Tory MP Angela Richardson has left her post as she wrote of her "deep disappointment" over the Partygate saga. Picture: Alamy/gov.uk

By Will Taylor

A Conservative member of the Government has left her post as she wrote of her "deep disappointment" over the Partygate saga.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Angela Richardson said she has quit as Michael Gove's ministerial aide in comments that came in the wake of the Sue Gray inquiry into allegations of Covid rule-breaking parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.

The Guildford MP said in a statement on Facebook: "Sue Gray's report published today clearly states that there were failings at Number Ten Downing Street that let us all down.

"I share the deep disappointment that it has taken so long to get to this stage when there could have been an early acknowledgement and apology.

Read more: Boris says sorry as Partygate report slams No10's 'failures of leadership'

Read more: Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

"Last week, I stepped back from my governmental responsibilities to invest more of my time realising the campaigns that I am working on for the people of Guildford, Cranleigh and our villages.

"In so doing, I will have more freedom to fulfil my promise to you as I hold the government to account, as a critical friend, on the issues that matter most to the people of Guildford."

Her announcement follows the publication of an "update" from Ms Gray. It was scathing in its criticism of the "failure" of leadership at No10 and the Cabinet Office.

Read more: Met Police given more than 300 photos in Partygate investigation

Read more: Boris' birthday bash and Cummings' exit celebrations among parties probed by police

Boris Johnson said sorry during a fiery House of Commons encounter with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Monday, but he continues to defy calls for him to quit. He instead announced his intention to reform how No10 is run.

He arrived to a meeting with Conservative backbenchers to muted cheers after his Commons appearance. Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab turned up with him - both have been tipped to replace the beleaguered PM if he were to quit.

Tory MPs were much more impressed by Boris Johnson’s appearance at the 1922 Committee than his statement in the Commons, which did not go down well at all. At ‘22 PM promised reform of No10, better communication with MPs and hinted heavily at a ministerial reshuffle. — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) January 31, 2022

One Tory MP said colleagues were "nodding and smiling" as the Prime Minister addressed Conservatives.

They said there were "a hundred thousand Russians" on the Ukrainian border and the Commons was "talking about cake".

The MP said Boris Johnson apologised during the meeting and the message to him was that MPs would "judge you by your delivery" on promised changes.

Tory MPs were much more impressed by Boris Johnson’s appearance at the 1922 Committee than his statement in the Commons.

He promised a reform of No10, better communication with MPs and hinted heavily at a ministerial reshuffle.

Meanwhile, the PM's meeting was described "like a hustings" by one ex-minister, ITV's political editor Robert Peston said.

He said the former minister claimed it was "like a confidence vote had been triggered, like he was in the middle of a campaign to keep his job".

Earlier, ex-PM Theresa May said her reading of Ms Gray's report suggested Mr Johnson either didn't read Covid rules, didn't understand them or didn't think they applied to him - a summary Mr Johnson rejected.

Former Tory minister Andrew Mitchell also told Mr Johnson he had supported him before but could no longer back him.

Ms Gray's update was heavily stripped down after the Met began its own probe into events on eight days, which it announced last week. Officers asked Ms Gray to make "minimal reference" to their probe.

Read more: Ian Blackford thrown out of Commons after refusing to retract claim PM 'misled Parliament'

Police said they are investigating eight days of events which took place when England was either in a lockdown or some form of Covid restrictions.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Johnson said he would do three things in the wake of the report. This will include changes to how No10 is run, a review of Civil Service codes of conduct, and additional measures for how Downing Street and the Cabinet Office work.

But there has been fury from opposition MPs over the watered-down report, and Mr Johnson's response, with SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford being thrown out of the Commons for saying the prime minister misled Parliament.

Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle asked Mr Blackford to retract his comments several times, which he refused.

Before making the controversial comment, Mr Blackford claimed Sue Gray's report was a "farce" with "no facts".

He instead said the PM "wilfully misled Parliament", after previously telling the House that all guidance had been followed and there was no party.

Despite being asked to withdraw the word "misled", Mr Blackford stood by what he had said.

This story is being updated