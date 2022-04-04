Tory MPs will 'sign away our democracy' if Boris isn't sacked, says ex-Thatcher advisor

4 April 2022, 19:45 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 19:48

By Sophie Barnett

Conservative MPs will be "signing away our democracy" if they don't oust Boris Johnson if he is issued a fine over the Partygate scandal, a former advisor to Margaret Thatcher has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caroline Slocock told LBC's Tonight With Andrew Pierce that Tory MPs must "look to their conscience" if the Prime Minister receives a fixed penalty notice over his attendance at Downing Street parties.

She said the Government's former ethics chief, Helen MacNamara, has been used as a scapegoat and claims this is Mr Johnson's "strategy".

Ms MacNamara, who no longer works for the civil service, has issued an apology for her "error of judgement" after being fined by the Met over the Partygate scandal.

She said she has paid the fine she was handed, reportedly in connection with a leaving do held in the Cabinet Office on June 18 2020 to mark the departure of a private secretary.

Read more: Govt's former ethics chief pays Partygate fine and apologises for 'error of judgement'

Ms Slocock told Andrew it's "not fair" to just point the finger at Ms MacNamara.

"She conveniently has left the civil service, so cannot resign," Ms Slocock said.

"It is obviously not just Helen's fault and it would be quite wrong to kind of just simply hang her out to dry and leave the Prime Minister untouched. And I think that's his strategy."

She added that Mr Johnson is "indenial" and says if he were to be fined he must be ousted from his leadership role.

She claimed: "If they don't do anything then they are potentially signing away our democracy, because if you lower a standard like this then it's not just Boris Johnson it's future prime ministers who potentially won't care, and won't be held to account if they don't tell the truth to the British public, and parliament.

"It just erodes democracy."

Ms Slocock, who is director of Civil Exchange think tank, said the Partygate scandal would be "utterly inconceivable" under the reign of Margaret Thatcher.

"The culture she set was one where it was incredibly important to show leadership to the country," she said.

"We knew that we were acting on behalf of the Prime Minister, and so everything we did reflected on her. We all behaved, as you would expect of a Prime Minister's office with integrity, with professionalism, with respect for the law at all times."

Ms MacNamara, who used to be the deputy cabinet secretary, was among the first group to receive a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) from Scotland Yard as part of its investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The Daily Telegraph reported that she received a £50 fine on Friday.

Ms MacNamara was the director general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2018 to 2020 and left Government to work for the Premier League.

The purpose of the role was to ensure the highest standards of propriety, integrity and governance within Government.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Channel 4 to be privatised by government after 40 years in public ownership

Exclusive
Andrew Pierce talks to the former Ukrainian PM

'You allow me to die': West failing to stand up to 'new Hitler', says ex-Ukrainian PM

The Metropolitan Police has issued a warning.

Woman, 23, dies after eating cannabis sweet in east London

Biden called out Putin for the devastation in Bucha

Biden calls for war crimes trial for 'brutal' Putin and vows to step up US sanctions

A British father and son have died in a landslide at Wentworth Falls in the Blue Mountains in Australia.

Brit dad and son, 9, killed and two injured in landslide on Australian holiday

Olha Sukhenko, her husband Igor and their son, Alexander, were reportedly found in a shallow grave

Ukrainian village mayor 'executed and buried in shallow grave along with husband and son'

The four-year-old child was attacked by the dog on Craigielea Road in Duntocher

Boy, 4, rushed to hospital after being mauled by dog

Disposable barbecues could be banned across England this summer in a Government crackdown

Brits face disposable BBQ ban this summer as Government cracks down on wildfires

Joe Biden called for a ban on "ghost guns, assault weapons and high-capacity magazines".

Biden calls for tighter gun laws after Sacramento shooting leaves six dead

June Brown, best known for her role as Dot Cotton, has died aged 95

'A national treasure': Tributes pour in for EastEnders legend June Brown, dead at 95

Russian atrocities in Bucha have shocked the world

Stop paying billions in blood money for Russian oil while our people die: Zelenskyy aide

Ukrainian refugee Julia Skubenko was bombarded with sleazy messages from men after appealing for a host in the UK.

Ukrainian refugee sent sleazy messages from men after appealing for host

Kinder eggs are being recalled over salmonella poisoning fears

Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over 'potential link to salmonella outbreak in children'

More flights have been disrupted as Brits try to get away for an Easter holiday

Easter getaway chaos: Over 100 flights cancelled as airlines face post-Covid holiday boom

Actress Jennifer Wilson has died aged 89.

Coronation Street and Casualty star Jennifer Wilson dies aged 89

Experts this week told Hull Crown Court this week that O'Hara did not have "anything to do with" Mr Turner's death.

Baby-faced teen cleared of murder after man died after one punch attack in Yorkshire

Latest News

See more Latest News

House-Alaska-Special-Election

Donald Trump endorses Palin in bid for Alaska’s sole House seat
Germany Singapore

Germany to expel 40 Russian diplomats

Civil Guards stand by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca on Monday April 4 2022

US seizes yacht in Mallorca owned by oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin
A police car leaves the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, on Sunday

California police continue search for gunmen who killed six and hurt 12
Women mourn during the funeral of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, and 41-year-old soldier Simakov Oleksandr, after he was killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Monday April 4 2022

Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities in Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media

Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings
Jon Batiste at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

Jon Batiste tops Grammys as Silk Sonic soars and Rodrigo is crowned
A 33-year-old woman, centre, with the hood of her coat up and wearing a protective vest, escorted by police, arrives to appear at the court in Athens, Greece, on Monday April 4 2022

Scuffles break out as mother appears in court accused of killing daughter
A medical worker collects sample swab sample from residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai on Monday April 4 2022

China sends in military to help with Shanghai virus outbreak

Ukrainian servicemen climb on a fighting vehicle outside Kyiv

Ukraine documents alleged atrocities by retreating Russians

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM
'Here are some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Grant Shapps' poverty comments

'Here's some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Shapps' poverty comments
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller expects £6k annual energy bill to power medical equipment

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller faces £6k energy bill to power medical equipment
'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller is asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills

'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills
Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police