Tory sleaze and corruption inquiry proposed amid Owen Paterson saga

7 November 2021, 22:00

Boris Johnson remains under huge pressure following the Owen Paterson sleaze saga.
Boris Johnson remains under huge pressure following the Owen Paterson sleaze saga. Picture: Getty

The Liberal Democrats have proposed an independent sleaze and corruption inquiry in the wake of the Owen Paterson sleaze saga.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Under the proposal floated by the party, witnesses would be compelled to provide evidence and the investigating body would be able to secure written documents.

The party wants a statutory public inquiry to be tasked with uncovering the truth behind allegations of sleaze and to make recommendations for reform, including the prospect of tougher punishments.

Former Conservative MP Mr Paterson had faced an immediate 30-day suspension over an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson's government instead sought to block this punishment and back the creation of a Tory-led committee to look again at the case while also overhauling the standards system for MPs.

A massive backlash followed, prompting a government U-turn and Mr Paterson's resignation as an MP.

An emergency debate lasting for up to three hours will take place on Monday to allow MPs to debate standards issues.

Another Lib Dem proposal is for MPs under investigation for breaking parliamentary rules to be barred from taking part in House of Commons votes on disciplinary issues.

Read more: Boris Johnson's poll rating plunges in Owen Paterson sleaze saga

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain, who secured the emergency debate, said: "We need to make sure those with a vested interest in tearing up Parliament's anti-sleaze rules don't have the power to do so.

"Last week's events were just the latest example of political cronyism and corruption, from dodgy Covid contracts to Boris Johnson's holidays secretly paid for by his wealthy donor friends.

"Time and again government ministers have refused to properly investigate allegations of sleaze, failed to declare relevant meetings and donations, and tried to rig the system to cover their own backs.

"We need an independent public inquiry, with the powers and resources to get to the bottom of this Conservative sleaze scandal."

Ms Chamberlain, who served for 12 years as a police officer before becoming an MP, added: "People around the country who play by the rules are being let down by Boris Johnson's Conservatives who think the rules just don't apply to them.

"They deserve answers over who is influencing our politics, how taxpayers' money is being spent and what is being done to hold those in power to account."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oakwell stadium in Barnsley before the Hull match on Saturday.

Boy, 7, struck in face by flare at Championship football match

Boris Johnson watches 88-year-old Nitza Sarner received a Covid booster vaccine. Some 10 million people have now had a booster, the PM announced.

10 million people have now received Covid booster jabs, Boris Johnson announces

The shadow Leader of the House of Commons called on the PM to consider his position.

Shadow Commons Leader calls on PM to consider position over sleaze scandal

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Danish Baig, 27 and Franco Patino, 21 are among the victims

Pictured: Victims of Travis Scott concert crush

State Street has told managers special approval is needed to hire a white man over a woman or an ethnic-minority candidate

Investment firm bosses told they need approval to hire white men in diversity drive

Expedia has stopped selling holidays which include performances by captive dolphins and whales (file image)

Expedia stops selling holidays with shows featuring captive dolphins and whales

The government has urged elderly and vulnerable people to get their third doses to help avoid a return to restrictions over Christmas

Take up booster jabs to avoid return to Covid restrictions, Sajid Javid says

Astro performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018.

Former UB40 member Astro dies 'after short illness'

Boris Johnson said countries must come back to the table for the second and final week of negotiations ready to make bold compromises and ambitious commitments.

Boris Johnson demands more ambition from countries ahead of second week of COP26

Firefighters battle the flames at the petrol station on Saturday.

Nearly 100 dead after oil tanker explosion in Sierra Leone

Boris Johnson has been criticised for his handling of the Owen Paterson saga.

Boris Johnson's poll rating plunges in Owen Paterson sleaze saga

Protestors gathered in cities across the UK including Glasgow, the host city of COP26

Thousands gather in UK cities for climate change protests midway through COP26

Chief executive Roland Sinker told workers at Addenbrooke's University Hospital in Cambridge that a 'plan B' option was to send patients to hospitals in Birmingham or London.

Hospital warns it may send patients for treatment 88 miles away

A general view of the Houses of Parliament. A British man has been arrested in Ireland on suspicion of making threats to kill an MP.

British man arrested in Ireland on suspicion of threatening to kill 'Labour MP'

Plantation Wharf is a luxury development in Wandsworth, overlooking the Thames

Plantation Wharf development in London could be renamed amid slave trade row

Idris Elba spoke at Cop26 about small farmers and the impact of climate change on food supply.

Idris Elba: 'people might be irritated' at celebs discussing climate change

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iraq's PM survived a drone assassination attempt

Iraqi Prime Minister survives ‘booby-trapped drone’ assassination attempt
Eight people died during Travis Scott's concert in Texas

Travis Scott pledges to help families as police probe crush at gig that left eight dead
Several people were injured in the knife attack on the train

Several people injured in knife attack on train in Germany

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq was the first player to reveal allegations of racism against the club

Second Asian ex-Yorkshire cricketer 'comes forward alleging racial abuse'
Glen Parva is in the final stage of construction.

Raab says 'green' prison will teach inmates skills to get into work
Morgan Rogers, Paul O'Dwyer and Nicola Wheatley died in the incident

Woman arrested after four paddleboarders died on river in Wales
Rapper Travis Scott has said he is “absolutely devastated” after at least eight people died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival he was performing at in Texas.

Travis Scott 'absolutely devastated' after eight people die in crowd surge at Texas show
Thousands will join the Global Day of Action around the world.

COP26 protests: Thousands to take over major cities as crucial climate summit continues
Protesters have been spotted setting Boris Johnson effigies alight

Protesters clash with riot police as they 'dangerously' fire flares outside Parliament
Angela Rayner has called for an investigation into the Prime Minister.

Labour demands probe into PM's Downing Street flat refurb as watchdog row escalates

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 07/11| Watch again

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard
Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'
Camilla Tominey took on eco protesters

Eco activist admits 'it's a bit unfortunate' Parliament demo blocked an insulation lorry
Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs
MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police