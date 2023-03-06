Sue Gray 'may have broken rules' by taking Labour job, minister suggests, as Starmer tight-lipped on appointment timeline

6 March 2023, 19:47 | Updated: 6 March 2023, 20:45

Partygate investigator Sue Gray may have broken rules governing job offers to senior civil servants when she resigned to join the Labour leader's office, a minister suggested today.
Partygate investigator Sue Gray may have broken rules governing job offers to senior civil servants when she resigned to join the Labour leader's office, a minister suggested today. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Partygate investigator Sue Gray may have broken rules when she resigned to join the Labour's office, a minister has suggested as Keir Starmer repeatedly refused to say when he approached her for the job.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The senior civil servant’s resignation is being investigated by the Cabinet Office which is also looking into whether she followed proper process for notifying officials about her decision to become Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff.

Answering an urgent question on the appointment, Paymaster General Jeremy Quin told the Commons: “The House will recognise that this is an exceptional situation.

"It is unprecedented for a serving permanent secretary to resign to seek to take up a senior position working for the Leader of the Opposition.

“The Cabinet Office is looking into the circumstances leading up to Sue Gray's resignation in order to update the relevant civil service leadership and ministers of the facts.”

Read more: Andrew Marr: Sue Gray's appointment as Labour's Chief of Staff is a matter of 'ethics'

Read more: Woman, 21, and son of footballer confirmed as victims of horror Cardiff smash as two others fight for life

Mr Quin spoke as Conservative MPs questioned Ms Gray's decision to take up the role, having demanded that ministers face an Urgent Question on the issue.

Ex-PM Boris Johnson and his allies have since seized upon the issue to allege that the probe into the law-breaking parties in Downing Street under his leadership - which Johnson appointed Ms Gray to lead - was an attempt to smear him.

Die-hard Johnson ally Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested that Ms Gray’s plans “smash to pieces the idea of an independent civil service”, and claimed that she was “conniving in secret meetings with the party of opposition”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer this morning repeatedly refused to give a detailed timeline about when he first approached Sue Gray for the job as his chief of staff.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Call Keir on LBC this morning about the controversial appointment, Sir Keir refused ten times to say exactly when he first contacted her about the role, only to say he had been looking for someone to do the job for "some time".

Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning.
Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning. Picture: LBC / Alamy

He said Ms Gray will set out when she was approached by Labour as part of her leaving process.

He told Nick: "I had absolutely no contact with Sue Gray during the preparation of her report when she was writing or anything like that, so the whole suggestion is a complete and utter nonsense."

Sir Keir did not indicate exactly when he first approached Ms Gray about becoming his chief of staff, saying: "I've been looking for a chief of staff for a little while now, but Sue will lay that out, but there's nothing improper at all."

He added: "Sue Gray is known for her integrity, she's known for her delivery in government, and those are two things that I think are essential to an incoming Labour government if we get the privilege of being voted in next year."

Read more: 'Britain’s most violent prisoner' Charles Bronson tells parole hearing he is 'almost an angel now'

Read more: Firefighters' union calls off strike after accepting improved pay deal

"If you look it’s a dwindling group of people around him that are still supporting him [Boris Johnson]. I had no contact with Sue during that entire period as you would expect.

Nick asked Sir Keir when he first contacted her about the role six times and he said it was for Ms Gray to ‘lay out’ the timeframe if she saw fit.

Mr Quin spoke as Conservative MPs questioned Ms Gray's decision to take up the role, having demanded that ministers face an Urgent Question on the issue.
Mr Quin spoke as Conservative MPs questioned Ms Gray's decision to take up the role, having demanded that ministers face an Urgent Question on the issue. Picture: Getty

He said he had been looking for a chief of staff ‘for a number of weeks now.’

“She’s not a friend, I don’t mix with her, I’m not in the same social circles or anything like that,” he said.

The Labour leader has faced questions after it emerged that Ms Gray, who received national prominence for her role investigating lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street, will become his chief of staff.

She is expected to submit a formal request on Monday to take on the role when she puts in her application to Parliament's anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).

Boris Johnson and allies have leapt on the appointment as part of efforts to discredit the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he lied to the House of Commons over lockdown breaches.

Speaking on Sunday, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris praised the "integrity" of Ms Gray, who he said he has worked with in the past.

But he also sought to put pressure on Sir Keir, telling Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News: "This is where Keir can help out his new chief of staff by just publishing all the messages and things he might have had with her at that point in time.

"I've dealt with Sue Gray in the Northern Ireland Office as a civil servant.

"I see her as a woman of integrity as well. So I have no issue with that.

"I think Keir can clear this up in seconds by saying this is what we talked about at that time, there's nothing to see here."

Read more: Haunting final CCTV image of missing friends who vanished after night out in Wales before three found dead in car crash

Read more: More Channel boats arrive in UK as Sunak prepares to unveil crackdown on migrants

Today was the first time Sir Keir has taken questions about when conversations began with Ms Gray, who is expected to await the decision of the Acoba before starting the role.

Parliament's anti-corruption watchdog can advise waiting periods before civil servants take on other jobs and the Prime Minister ultimately makes the final decision.

On Saturday, Ms Gray received backing from a former Conservative Cabinet Office minister as Francis Maude said he had never the "slightest reason to question either her integrity or her political impartiality".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The sister of Eve Smith (L) who died in a crash alongside two friends has said she hopes her sister is "safe up there", as police refer themselves to an independent watchdog following claims they dismissed worried relatives concerns.

Sister of 21-year-old killed in crash shares heartbreaking tribute as police refer themselves to watchdog for conduct review
Jason Brodeur sits at his desk in the Florida Senate

Political bloggers in Florida could be forced to register or face fines

A Ukrainian serviceman puts out a fire on a burning tank in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukrainian military vows to hold Bakhmut as Russians close in

Tobia Ellwood speaks to Andrew Marr

'We're on the foothills of a new cold war': Britain has become complacent over security, says defence committee chairman

Members of a family keep warm next to a fire as they follow a rescue team searching for their relatives among destroyed building in Antakya, southern Turkey, last month

Survivors in need of shelter and sanitation a month after massive earthquake

Twitter on a phone

Twitter glitches as links and images fail to load

Inside the space, which which is about the size of 19 football pitches, will be 25 swimming pools for all ages, and a wave pool.

Work has begun on a vast £250million waterpark with an 'all-season beach' in Manchester

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and second place candidate greets his supporters during a protest

Thousands protest against Nigeria’s election results

Brian Malam (L), who stole over £78,000 from a Love Actually actress who was suffering from dementia has been ordered to pay back just £550.

Man, 60, who stole over £78k from Love Actually actress suffering with dementia ordered to pay back just £550

Notre Dame will reopen in December 2024

Notre Dame set to reopen to public next December

Family members, accompanied by monks and fellow mourners, release the ashes of Duangphet Phromthep in a makeshift boat, along with footballs and some of his prized possessions, into the Mekong River i

Ashes of Thai cave boy scattered on river after his death at football academy

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison

‘We could have saved Sarah’: Predatory cop Wayne Couzens seen on CCTV at drive-thru as flashing victim slams Met

Firefighters have called off a planned strike

Firefighters' union calls off strike after accepting improved pay deal

Marta Kostyuk

Tearful Ukraine tennis star Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake Russian player's hand, dedicating win to 'those fighting and dying'
The statue

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth Sphinx-like Roman-era statue

Poundland is opening 12 new stores by the end of April

Poundland to open 12 new stores within days - is there one near you?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian soldier

Russia steps up efforts to finally take besieged Ukrainian city

Bronson told the hearing he is “almost an angel now”

'Britain’s most violent prisoner' Charles Bronson tells parole hearing he is 'almost an angel now'
Indonesia Landslide

Dozens missing after deadly landslide in Indonesia

Labour Party Conference 2022

Belarus sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years in prison

GloRilla

One dead and eight injured in US concert stampede

Tony Danker, the head of the Confederation of British Industry, has been asked to step aside after complaints about his conduct at work.

CBI chief Tony Danker steps aside amid allegations of misconduct

Alfie Tollett

'Our precious little man': Tributes to boy, 7, crushed to death after getting wedged between two cars in freak parking incident
Dawlish beach in Devon

Ukrainian girl, 14, dies after being found unconscious on a Devon beach

The former cannabis factor is up for sale

London flat fully equipped and ‘used recently to grow cannabis’ to be sold at auction for £275,000
Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison

Police ‘could have saved Sarah Everard,’ says victim - as killer cop Wayne Couzens sentenced for flashing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr questions whether Sue Gray's appointment as Labour Chief of Staff will have wide reaching ramifications for labour

Andrew Marr: Sue Gray's appointment as Labour's Chief of Staff is a matter of 'ethics'

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms
James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created
Sangita Myska hears from Ex- British Council Afghan teacher

'We are suffering': Afghan teacher 'abandoned' by British Council says there's still no support
Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit