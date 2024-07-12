Boss of Tottenham Turks gang behind drive-by shooting of girl, nine, at London restaurant assassinated in Moldova

12 July 2024, 08:17

Izzet Erin, the boss of the Tottenham Turks, was shot several times in the head outside a cafe in Moldova
Izzet Erin, the boss of the Tottenham Turks, was shot several times in the head outside a cafe in Moldova. Picture: Metropolitan police/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A high-ranking member of the Tottenham Turks gang suspected to be behind a drive-by shooting in east London which left a nine-year-old girl fighting for life has been shot dead in Moldova.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Izzet Erin, the boss of the Tottenham Turks, was shot multiple times while sitting outside a cafe in Moldova’s capital Chisinaua on Wednesday.

He was killed instantly after three of the bullets hit him in the head. The attacker, who was riding an electric scooter, fled the scene.

Notorious Tottenham gang boss Erin was assassinated
Notorious Tottenham gang boss Erin was assassinated. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police have described his killing as a professionally orchestrated hit.

British detectives are investigating whether his killing might be linked to a botched drive-by in east London in which a girl was shot in the head while out having dinner with her parents.

Read more: Horror as two Sikh worshippers 'stabbed with large knife' at Kent gurdwara, with teen boy arrested for attempted murder

Read more: Four migrants die attempting to cross English Channel

One of the intended targets of the shooting was a member of the rival Hackney Bombers gang who was sitting nearby.

Last month, Scotland Yard said the girl was ‘critical but stable’ - there has been no recent update on her condition.

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: “The Metropolitan Police are aware of reports of the death of a 41-year-old man in the Moldovan capital Chisinau.

A nine-year-old girl was left fighting for life after the shooting
A nine-year-old girl was left fighting for life after the shooting. Picture: Alamy

“At this time the name of the man who died has not been officially confirmed by Moldovan authorities.”

A source told The Mirror: “The concern is that it's all going to kick off now with retaliation expected on the Hackney Bombers.”

A gunman pulled up on a motorbike and fired 'five or six shots' before speeding off in the Dalston shooting that left a girl, 9, fighting for life
A gunman pulled up on a motorbike and fired 'five or six shots' before speeding off in the Dalston shooting that left a girl, 9, fighting for life. Picture: Alamy

The Tottenham Turks and the Hackney Bombers have been engaged in a violent turf war over control of the UK’s heroin trade

Police are investigating the circumstances of Eren’s presence in Moldova. The Moldovan Interior Ministry has released security camera footage of the suspected assailant, who was wearing a protective helmet.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

