Boris Johnson confirms tougher new Covid-19 measures will be announced soon

By Asher McShane

The Prime Minister today confirmed that tougher measures to combat the spread of coronavirus would need to be announced soon.

Speaking during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London to meet some of the first people to receive the Oxford vaccine, Mr Johnson said there were "tough, tough" weeks to come.

He added: "If you look at the numbers there's no question we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course."

"We will do everything we can to keep the virus under control and people should be in no doubt that the Government will do everything that's necessary.

"But I must stress at this critical moment it is so vital that people keep disciplined."

The UK has seen over 50,000 new coroanvirus cases each day for the past six days.

The Prime Minister said huge numbers of people were following the guidance and he recognised some were becoming frustrated.

He added: "I think the public have been fantastic in the way they have tried to follow the guidance."

Earlier this morning, Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested that many areas of England in Tier 3 would have to be moved to Tier 4.

Speaking on Nick Ferrari's morning show, the health secretary said the current Tier system will soon be reassessed following increasing Covid-19 infections across England.

"There are some parts of the country, currently in Tier 3, where the rates are going up fast and we'll review that soon," Mr Hancock said.

Asked whether he agreed with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer that another immediate national lockdown was necessary, the minister told LBC that extra measures are "likely".

"We can see that the number of cases is rising sharply and the prime minister has clearly said, and he said it yesterday, it's likely we're going to need some more measures," he told Nick.

The latest data shows a 33% rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus patients in hospital in England between Christmas Day and January 2. Mr Hancock also warned there would be "some very difficult weeks" to come.

Mr Johnson is under pressure from unions in the education sector to order a "pause" in a return to the classroom until the safety of staff and pupils can be guaranteed.

In a joint statement, the GMB, NAHT, NASUWT, NEU, Unison and Unite unions said there was a "serious risk" of staff falling ill while the rate of infection was so high.

"The Government's chaotic handling of the opening of schools has caused confusion for teachers, school staff and parents alike," they said.

"Bringing all pupils back into classrooms while the rate of infection is so high is exposing education sector workers to serious risk of ill-health and could fuel the pandemic."

In another development today, Brian Pinker, 82, became the first person in the UK outside of trials to receive the new Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, described the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as "another turning point in our way out of this pandemic".

Dialysis patient Mr Pinker received his jab at 7.30am on Monday from nurse Sam Foster at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Churchill Hospital.

Prof Powis said the vaccine will be delivered in around 100 hospital hubs and 700 centres in GP practices and in the community by the end of the week, with plans to expand as more supplies become available.