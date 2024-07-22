Tourist who posed for photo next to King's Guard horse gets bitten before collapsing to the ground in pain

The woman cries out in pain as she's bitten by the horse. Picture: Buska in the Park/Youtube

By Asher McShane

A tourist collapsed to the ground in pain after being bitten by a King’s Guard horse while posing for a photo.

Video footage taken in central London shows the moment a queue of tourists were lining up to pose for pictures next to the animal.

A series of tourists have their picture taken next to the horse, outside the Household Cavalry Museum. But the horse appears to be getting increasingly bothered by the large crowd of tourists, nipping at several who get too close.

One woman, wearing a black baseball cap, takes her turn and is bitten firmly on the arm. She was standing underneath a sign that reads: “Horses may kick or bite.”

The woman collapses to the ground after being bitten and the King's Guard is seen using his sword to signal to the cameraman, saying: “Can you go and get the police officer?”

Tourist faints after horse bite #thekingsguard

The King's Guard consist of elite serving soldiers who are tasked with protecting the monarch's life and properties - however tourists see them as an attraction and regularly pose for photos next to them, in spite of warnings.

