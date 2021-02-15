Tourist hotspot high streets face being 'hollowed out' without extra support, Labour says

15 February 2021, 22:54

A deserted Kensington Gardens in the North Laine in Brighton
A deserted Kensington Gardens in the North Laine in Brighton. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Tourist hotspots reliant on the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors are in danger of seeing their high streets "hollowed out" if coronavirus support is scaled back, Labour has warned.

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband has urged ministers to extend the current tax relief available to avoid England's third lockdown from creating a host of ghost towns.

The party is warning of devastation in areas such as the Isles of Scilly, where Labour calculates that as much as 44% of businesses rely on visitor, retail and hospitality trade.

Read more: Boris Johnson 'wants this lockdown to be the last' amid 'unprecedented' vaccine rollout

According to Labour analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, a fifth of businesses are in the same position across the rest of Cornwall, in Devon's Torbay and in the Isle of Wight, while 17% of those in Brighton and Blackpool are also retail, tourism or hospitality reliant.

Labour is urging the Government to confirm it will extend the 100% business rates holiday for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses for at least another six months.

The Opposition party also wants the reduced rate of VAT for businesses in the hospitality, tourism and culture sectors to continue and is calling for businesses to be given greater flexibility to manage debt, including using student loan-style arrangements.

The reduced VAT rate is set to expire on March 31, when it will return to 20%.

Mr Miliband said: "We are facing a national economic crisis, but it's clear that if high street businesses like restaurants, hotels, shops and salons go bust the impact will be felt much more deeply by communities in certain parts of the country.

"It's striking that before Covid these places, from Cornwall to Cumbria, were bustling with tourism and trade. Businesses were supported by visitors and local people - and they will be again when our economy can open up.

"Standing by and letting these businesses collapse with the vaccine rollout making huge progress and recovery in sight would be absolutely devastating for business owners and employees who have done the right thing by shutting to help tackle the virus.

"The Government must stand up for local high streets and abandon the sink or swim approach. They must urgently confirm they will extend business rates relief to give struggling businesses the breathing room they need.

"We cannot allow these places to be hollowed out."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spain Rapper

Spanish rapper rejects imprisonment to draw focus on gag law

Pelosi

Speaker Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot
A gibbon in the enclosure at the zoo in Sarajevo

Endangered gibbons find new home at Sarajevo Zoo

A health worker is sprayed as he leaves the contaminated zone at the Ebola treatment centre in Gueckedou, Guinea

Guinea declares Ebola epidemic

A political carnival float depicting Russia’s President Vladimir Putin fighting with opposition leader Alexei Navalny is rolled out to be shown in the streets of Duesseldorf, Germany

Germany ekes some fun out of quiet Carnival

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party demand the release of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi during a protest in Mumbai

Protests in India over arrest of climate activist

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-vaxxers have particularly targeted BAME groups, warns leading nurse

Anti-vaxxers are targeting BAME groups, warns leading nurse

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's lockdown roadmap announcement

James O'Brien reacts to PM's lockdown roadmap announcement

Pubs and restaurants should be open by Easter, insists Tory MP

Pubs and restaurants should be open by Easter, insists Tory MP Steve Baker
Former London Mayoral candidate Rory Stewart distanced himself from the actions of the elite club

Rory Stewart: Bullingdon club 'very nasty, aggressive set-up'
Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise
Caller attacks Government over possibility of vaccine passport introduction

Caller attacks Government over possibility of vaccine passport introduction

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London